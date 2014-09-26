(Adds Yahoo, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Telekom, Universal Health Services, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Telecom Italia, LBO France, BlueCrest Capital Management)

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP said it has acquired a "significant" stake in Yahoo Inc and urged the Internet company to explore a merger with AOL Inc.

** Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered are among six banks picked to manage the sales of shares in two state-run Indian companies, sources directly involved in the deals said.

** Deutsche Telekom is preparing for the possibility of keeping its investment in T-Mobile US for at least another year as it fears the sole current suitor for the U.S. firm will fail to come through with a sufficiently attractive offer, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Universal Health Services Inc said it bought British mental health facilities operator Cygnet Health Care Ltd in a deal valued at about $335 million, to enter the UK market.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev officials sold shares in the company worth more than 9 million euros over the past two weeks, further undermining speculation the world's largest brewer is planning to buy SABMiller.

** Renewed signs of foreign bid interest in Telecom Italia emerged just as its board met to discuss the company's options after hitting setbacks in its South American businesses.

** LBO France has acquired skin care company Payot from Spanish perfume group Puig, a spokesman for the French private equity firm said, confirming a report by daily newspaper Le Figaro.

** Spain said it had authorized state-owned airport operator AENA to increase its stake in Luton airport to 51 percent more than one year after a joint venture comprised of AENA and fund AXA agreed to buy the London-based airport.

** BlueCrest Capital Management will spin off its computer-driven hedge funds into a separate company to focus on its flagship products, just as the funds are recovering from a rough 2013.

** Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has never talked to BNP Paribas about a tie-up and aims to remain independent, the chairman of Italy's third-biggest lender told French financial daily Les Echos.

** Intel Corp said it would pay as much as $1.5 billion for a 20 percent stake in two mobile chipmakers with ties to the Chinese government, in the hope of catching up in a smartphone chip industry dominated by rival Qualcomm Inc .

** Telecom Italia should hang on to its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina, a group of small investors said, reflecting growing unease among shareholders about a planned exit.

** Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris is "still interested" in investing in Telecom Italia, the head of a Sawiris-controlled Italian Internet company said. "We have always been interested in Telecom. The interest is there and this is known," Italiaonline Chairman Khaled Bishara told reporters in Milan.

** Dallas pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said it would transfer some convenience store assets within the Sunoco Inc corporate family to Susser Petroleum Partners LP in a deal valued at about $768 million.

** U.S. company Chiquita and Irish peer Fyffes have agreed to boost Chiquita's ownership of their proposed $526 million tie-up to 59.6 percent from 50.7 percent, the companies said in a statement.

** German industrial robots maker Kuka plans to buy Swiss logistics company Swisslog Holding for about 339 million Swiss francs ($358 million).

** Lloyds Banking Group Plc has sold a further 11.5 percent stake in TSB Banking Group Plc in a 161-million-pound ($262.5 million) share placing to investors that required no discount to the market price following strong demand.

** Japan Post Co said it had agreed to take a 40 percent stake in Saison Asset Management Co, an asset management unit of Credit Saison Co Ltd, a credit card company with about 35 million users.

** Isuzu Motors and U.S. group General Motors have agreed to jointly develop a mid-size pick-up truck for sale in major markets around the world, excluding North America, the Japanese truckmaker said.

** Hedge fund ValueAct Capital Management LP said on Thursday it would return to the board of directors of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which is pursuing a hostile takeover offer for Allergan Inc, and that it planned to increase its stake in the company.

** Danish telecoms group TDC said it had agreed to buy privately owned Swedish consultancy company Viridis IT.

** Indonesian telecoms operator PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk is in talks with peer PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk on a potential merger of their network operations.

** Czech electricity company CEZ wants the Slovak government to share the risk of new nuclear construction if it buys a majority stake in Enel SpA's Slovak utility that is up for sale, the head of CEZ was quoted as saying in a Czech newspaper.

** UniCredit unit Bank Austria has sold its new Austria Campus headquarters project in Vienna to investors Ronny Pecik and Rene Benko, it said on Friday, declining to give any financial details.

