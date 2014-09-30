(Adds Johnson & Johnson, Murphy Oil Corp, Bpifrance,
UnitedHealth Group, Brookfield Asset Management, Third Point
LLC, Nova KBM and Banca Carige)
Sept 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $1.75 billion in
cash to buy privately held Alios BioPharma Inc, which is
developing a drug for a common respiratory viral infection in
children for which there is no approved
treatment.
** U.S. oil company Murphy Oil Corp said it would
sell 30 percent of its oil and gas assets in Malaysia for $2
billion in cash to Indonesian state-oil company Pertamina
as it cuts overseas holdings to focus on an improving
home market.
** EBay Inc plans to spin off its PayPal unit next
year, bowing to activist investor Carl Icahn's argument that the
move would free the fast-growing payments business to compete
more fiercely in the competitive mobile payments market.
** Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC has
taken a "significant" stake in EBay Inc and had
discussions with its chief executive, a source familiar with the
matter said.
** French state-owned fund Bpifrance said it was trimming
its stake in telecom group Orange by 1.9 percent of
the total capital to finance new investments.
** UnitedHealth Group Inc said it agreed to buy
MedSynergies, which manages physician practices, adding about
9,300 doctors to the hospital and health system services that
its Optum technology-based business currently serves.
** An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management
has topped Florida real estate developer Glenn Straub's
$90 million bid for the bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic
City, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
** Slovenia expects to sell by the end of the year its
second-largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM), which was rescued by the
government in December, Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec
told Reuters.
** Italian mid-sized lender Banca Carige said it
had extended exclusive talks with private U.S. equity fund
Apollo Management over the sale of its two insurance units until
Oct. 15.
** Japan's SoftBank Corp's talks to acquire
Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have
cooled, a SoftBank source and banking sources in Japan said.
** SoftBank has been in talks to take a minority stake in
privately held movie studio Legendary Pictures, entertainment
trade publication The Hollywood Reporter reported.
** Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge are
stepping up plans to shed assets in order to win clearance from
competition regulators for their planned mega-merger, including
possibly spinning them off into a new company.
** Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd is set to
raise up to 1.16 trillion won ($1.1 billion) by selling via the
stock exchange in November its entire stake in affiliate Samsung
SDS, the IT services unit of Samsung Group.
** Waypoint Capital, the investment vehicle backed by
biotech guru Ernesto Bertarelli, is to buy the remaining stake
in Euromedic from private equity firm Montagu, valuing the firm
at around 800 million euros ($1 billion), said a source familiar
with the negotiations.
** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said it would buy
Move Inc, the owner of property websites such as
Realtor.com, for about $950 million to expand its digital
marketing business.
** Norway's Aker ASA may decide to merge or
otherwise restructure two listed units that have seen strong
benefits from the U.S. shale oil energy boom, Aker's Converto
investment vehicle said.
** Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc
said it would buy upscale supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co for
about 55 billion yen ($503 million), including debt, from
investment fund Marunouchi Capital.
** Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd is set
to acquire a fifth of the Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking
Corp (RCBC) for about $400 million, the latest sign
that Taiwanese financial firms are moving more aggressively to
expand outside their home market.
** China Investment Corp will sell part of its
stake in Noble Group Ltd at a 5 percent discount,
sparking fears it would eventually move to offload most of its
holding in the commodity trader. The sale will be priced at
S$1.32, the bottom of an indicative price range up to S$1.35,
and would be worth about $310 million, according to a source
with knowledge of the matter.
** Hungary's OTP Bank offered 300 million euros
($381 million) in a non-binding bid in July for state-owned Nova
KBM, Slovenia's second-largest lender, Slovenian newspaper
Finance reported, citing unnamed sources.
** Italian refiner Saras said it had agreed to buy
from oil and gas group Eni some processing units of a
plant located in Sarroch, where Saras operates one of Europe's
biggest refineries.
** Holding company Gunvor Group said it was
offering 3.92 Swedish crowns ($0.54) per share, or 159.5 million
crowns, for Swedish forestry company Rorvik Timber.
** Taiwan's Yuanta Financial Holdings Co Ltd said
it had agreed to acquire an Indonesian brokerage for T$211
million ($6.93 million).
** Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, the world's top oil
palm planter by land size, said it has opted not to buy 49
percent of London-listed New Britain Palm Oil from
Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd. The company did not give any
reason.
** Sports and fashion footwear retailer Star 360 Holdings
said that it has received investments from two units of
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd
. The size of the investments were not disclosed.
($1 = 1.27 Singapore dollar)
($1 = 7.23 Swedish crown)
($1 = 1,054.95 Korean won)
($1 = 109.36 Japanese yen)
($1 = 30.46 Taiwan dollar)
($1 = 0.79 euro)
