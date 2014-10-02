(Adds SoftBank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Zimmer Holdings, Vodafone Qatar, Volksbanken AG, Enel, UniCredit Bank Austria, Anadarko Petroleum and Alere)

Oct 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Japan's SoftBank Corp said it is taking a minority stake in privately held Legendary Entertainment for $250 million and will form a joint venture with the Hollywood movie studio.

** JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to announcing the sale of parts of its physical commodities business - one of the most powerful oil and metals desks on Wall Street - to Swiss trading house Mercuria for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** EU antitrust regulators will open an extensive probe into Zimmer Holdings Inc's $13.4 billion bid for Biomet Inc, concerned that the creation of the world's second-largest orthopeadic products group may hurt competition, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Vodafone Qatar said it has reached a non-binding agreement to buy state-owned Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN) and expects to complete the deal by the end of 2014.

** Austria's part-nationalised Volksbanken AG (VBAG) is to be split up in a radical restructuring that aims to avoid requiring more state aid, the lender said.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it would buy the Van Tuyl Group auto dealership, in what the billionaire hinted could be the first of many such purchases as his company extends its longtime bullish view on the U.S. economy.

** Chinese companies are interested in buying the Romanian and Slovakian power assets that Enel is looking to sell to cut its debt, the Italian utility's CEO said.

** UniCredit Bank Austria sold its 16-percent stake in Austrian property firm CA Immobilien to a private holding company based in Cyprus in a 295 million euro deal ($373 million), CA Immobilien said.

** Anadarko Petroleum Corp is evaluating the sale of its stake in the Salt Creek oil field in Wyoming and hopes to fetch more than $2 billion for the asset, people following the situation said.

** Alere Inc is in talks to sell its health management business as the healthcare diagnostics and services company seeks to streamline operations after years of unprofitable acquisitions, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Dow Chemical Co said it expected to raise more than $2 billion from three businesses that it has put on the block as part of a plan to raise up to $6 billion from asset sales.

** German property company IVG Immobilien has started looking for a buyer for its office and hotel building, The Squaire, as it seeks to offload legacy assets after emerging from insolvency last month, its CEO said.

** RCS Capital Corp, which has amassed an army of almost 10,000 independent brokers in just over a year, said on Wednesday that it was buying a firm that manages private real estate investment trusts (REITs) for retail investors. RCS will pay at least $700 million in cash or stock and debt to buy Cole Capital from American Realty Capital Properties Inc.

** Australia's antitrust regulator cleared online travel giant Expedia Inc to buy local rival Wotif.com Holdings Ltd, saying it did not expect the A$699 million ($610 million) deal to substantially lessen competition.

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP said on Wednesday that it had offered to acquire the remaining shares in RealD Inc after raising its stake in the 3D technology licensor. Starboard offered $12 per share in cash, a premium of 29 percent to RealD's stock price as of Wednesday close, valuing the company at about $540 million.

** National Bank of Kuwait has sold its 30 percent stake in unlisted International Bank of Qatar for 155 million dinars ($537.5 million), the Kuwaiti lender said.

** Nedbank Group said it would acquire a 20 percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank for $493 million, ending months of speculation that the South African bank would walk away from the deal over governance concerns.

** Dover Corp, a maker of pumps and compressors, said it would acquire artificial lift pump maker Accelerated Cos LLC for about $430 million.

** Struggling Sears Holdings Corp said it would raise up to $380 million by selling most of its stake in Sears Canada Inc through a rights issue, generating liquidity ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

** British infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty said it would dispose of its 50 percent stake in a public-private partnership for 61.5 million pounds ($100 million).

** South African insurer Sanlam has acquired a 40 percent stake in a unit of Ghana's Enterprise Insurance Company for about 240 million rand ($21 million), in its latest move to expand in fast-growing sub-Saharan markets.

** Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska and the country's No.4 lender mBank have teamed up to launch a mobile service aimed at boosting revenue and retaining customers in competitive markets, the companies said.

** Finnish department store and fashion chain group Stockmann said it would close fashion shops in Russia and seek to sell its mail order business as part of a strategy review.

** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said the foreign investment review board had given its nod to the proposed acquisition of a 35 percent stake in its frequent flyer program by private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners.

** Plukon, one of the largest chicken producers in Europe, has been put up for sale by its owner, Gilde Buy Out Partners, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Greece's gaming systems supplier Intralot has asked the country's top administrative court to block the sale of the sole Greek horse race betting license to betting firm OPAP, court officials said on Wednesday.

** Bell Aliant Inc, a regional telecom company in eastern Canada, agreed to lease access to part of its landline network to rival Bragg Communications Inc to win approval for an acquisition, the country's competition watchdog said on Wednesday.

** BHP Billiton agreed to a two-year contract to buy nickel ore from Poseidon Nickel Ltd to feed its Nickel West operations in Australia.

($1 = 0.6168 British pound) ($1 = 0.2884 Kuwaiti dinar) ($1 = 1.1456 Australian dollar) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)