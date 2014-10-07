(Adds Swisscom, Vista Equity Partners, Waterland, Coty, Brookfield Asset Management, Actavis Plc, Bright Food, America Movil, Wilbur Ross)

Oct 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Telecom operator Swisscom is reviewing the sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to 5 billion euros (6.28 billion US dollar), sources familiar with the situation said.

** Buyout firm Vista Equity Partners is in talks to acquire TransFirst Inc, a payment processing company that has filed for an initial public offering, for as much as $1.5 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Dutch private equity group Waterland is in exclusive talks to buy Median Kliniken, Germany's largest private sector chain of health rehabilitation clinics, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The buyout group has offered to pay roughly 1 billion euros, one of the sources said.

** U.S. cosmetics group Coty said it had made a binding offer to buy French make-up brand Bourjois from Chanel and give the family-owned French luxury company a stake in Coty worth an estimated $240 million.

** An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management got court approval to buy Atlantic City, New Jersey's shuttered Revel Casino Hotel for $110 million in cash, after a judge rejected complaints that the auction for the bankrupt complex was tainted.

** Actavis Plc plans to make a new approach for Allergan Inc about a potential merger, as the Botox maker warms up to the possibility of a sale, people familiar with the matter said.

** Bright Food, China's second-largest food conglomerate, said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Italian olive oil group Salov, which owns the Sagra and Filippo Berio brands.

** Billionaire Carlos Slim said America Movil was trying to sell assets from Mexico's west coast and the border with the United States, not just the east coast, as part of a previously announced divestiture.

** U.S. billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is looking at investing in the Canadian and U.S. energy sectors, betting that a long-term recovery in oil prices will boost the fortunes of small and mid-cap companies whose shares have been battered since June.

** Rio Tinto rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc to create a $160 billion mining and trading giant in August just as the price of its most profitable product, iron ore, slid toward a five-year low.

** National Australia Bank's wealth management division has acquired a stake of nearly 75 percent in London-based fund Orchard Street Investment Management in a deal worth 4 billion pounds ($6.42 billion), the Australian Financial Review reported.

** Private equity buyout firm TPG has approached troubled British grocer Tesco Plc to buy its data gathering and analysis subsidiary Dunnhumby, which is worth well over 2 billion sterling, the Sky News reported on Monday.

** Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas producer by market capitalization, is looking to sell its North Dakota oil assets for as much as $3 billion as the company seeks to focus on profitable regions, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

** Hewlett-Packard Co has sold its 40 percent stake in United Arab Emirates-based Injazat Data Systems for an undisclosed amount to its investment partner, Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala.

** Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's largest utility vehicle maker, is in exclusive talks to buy a 51 percent stake in the world's oldest maker of motorized two-wheelers from France's PSA Peugeot Citroen. Mahindra will subscribe to a 15 million euros ($18.9 million) capital increase to finance the projects.

** United Parcel Service Inc the world's biggest courier company, said it bought i-parcel LLC to strengthen its business in the fast-expanding global e-commerce market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co have entered final talks on a comprehensive joint venture in fossil fuel procurement and electricity generation, the companies said.

** Norwegian fertilizer firm Yara International said on Tuesday it had fired chief executive Joergen Ole Haslestad and that its merger talks with rival CF Industries would continue under the leadership of its finance chief.

** Indian paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd said International Finance Corp (IFC) agreed to buy new shares worth $100 million in its unit Bilt Paper BV.

($1 = 0.79 euro) ($1 = 0.62 British pound) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)