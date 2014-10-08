(Adds Endesa, Golden Ocean, Knightsbridge, Encana, Vilmorin, Swiss Re)

Oct 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and its partner William Ackman plan to boost their offer by about $15 per share, valuing Allergan Inc at more than $190 per share, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Spanish utility Endesa is only interested in the distribution and market client portfolio assets of Germany's E.ON in Spain, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. A report in Spain's Vozpopuli recently said Endesa was interested in all of E.ON's assets in Spain and could offer up to 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

** Global miner Anglo American Plc is planning to initiate the sale of its three smallest copper mines in Chile and a smelter worth $1 billion by end of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen plans to merge his dry bulk shipping arms Golden Ocean and Knightsbridge Shipping in an attempt to fight off the sector's downturn and create one of its biggest fleets.

** India plans to raise around 50 billion rupees ($813.4 million) this fiscal year by selling stakes in companies including ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank , a senior official with knowledge of policymakers' discussions said.

** Encana Corp said it would sell some of its natural gas assets in southern and central Alberta for about C$605 million ($541 million) as it focuses on more lucrative oil and natural gas liquids. The sale is of a majority of the company's Clearwater assets to Ember Resources Inc.

** VTB Capital, the investment arm of sanctioned Russian lender VTB Bank, has made a cash payment to secure a deal to buy most of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli by November, two sources familiar with the situation said. VTB Capital will buy a 70 percent stake in the Florentine company which is valued at 400 million euros ($506 million), one of the sources said, adding that the cash payment was for up to 20 million euros.

** Airbus Group on Tuesday sketched out the opening steps of a plan to unwind its 46 percent holding in Dassault Aviation, saying it was weighing the possibility of selling a 10 percent stake by placing it with financial institutions.

** Swedish polymers group Hexpol will buy Vigar Rubber Compounding for 19 million euros ($24.0 million), strengthening its position in Germany and giving it an entry to the Spanish market, Hexpol said.

** French seed maker Vilmorin is to become the first international industry player with a direct presence in Vietnam through the acquisition of local firm Tropdicorp as part of its push into emerging markets.

** The Philippine Stock Exchange said it will increase its stake in Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp, the company operating the local fixed income trading platform, in a deal worth $14 million, marking a move towards the unification of the country's equities and bond markets.

** Emerging market-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group has bought a majority stake in Liberty Star Consumer Holdings (Libstar), a South African food and personal care product manufacturer, it said.

** Swiss Re expanded its pool of investments in Africa with a minority stake in Kenya-based insurance group Apollo Investments Ltd. The reinsurer did not disclose the price it would pay for the 26.9 percent stake.

** Security software maker Symantec Corp is in advanced talks to split its business into two entities - one that sells security programs and another that does data storage, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

($1 = 61.47 Indian rupee) ($1 = 0.79 euro) ($1 = C$1.1180) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)