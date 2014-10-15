(Adds GE, RWE, Chiquita Brands International)

Oct 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** General Electric Co is considering selling its Polish business Bank BPH, BPH said in a statement. General Electric, which owns nearly 90 percent of the bank's shares through three subsidiaries, informed BPH that it was "analyzing strategic possibilities" of selling the bank's shares, BPH said.

** RWE AG said it was still working on closing the sale of its oil and gas unit RWE Dea AG to a Russian investor, in response to a report that the deal had been blocked in Britain.

** Juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group raised an offer to acquire U.S.-based Chiquita Brands International Inc in another attempt to scuttle the U.S.-based company's plans to combine with Irish rival Fyffes Plc

** U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc said it was reconsidering its $55 billion takeover of Shire Plc in the wake of U.S. government moves to curb deals designed to cut taxes, wiping as much as $13 billion off the London-listed firm's stock price.

** European private equity firm CVC is in exclusive talks to acquire Finnish insulation material maker Paroc, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** ConvaTec's owners have appointed Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of the medical device maker which could be worth up to $10 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.

** South Africa's government is considering selling its $2.5 billion stake in the local unit of Vodafone Plc to raise funds for state power utility Eskom, Bloomberg News reported.

** Qualcomm Inc has agreed to buy chip maker CSR Plc for $2.5 billion, pushing out its rival Microchip Technology Inc to win the British Bluetooth specialist, which is growing in areas such as automotive and wearable devices.

** India's Tata Steel Ltd is in talks to sell European operations including mills in northern England and Scotland to Geneva-based Klesch Group, as it battles weak prices, squeezed margins and an uncertain outlook.

** Indian online retailer Snapdeal is close to raising $600 million to $650 million from existing investors, led by Japan's SoftBank Corp, to expand operations, three people involved in the fundraising said.

** Carlos Slim-controlled conglomerate Grupo Carso SAB de CV will spin off around $571 million of assets to form three separate drilling companies, according to advisories posted in a government gazette on Tuesday.

** Scottish engineering firm Weir Group Plc said it would acquire Trio Engineered Products, a Chinese-American mining services firm, for an enterprise value of $220 million to expand its mining services business.

** First Gulf Bank PJSC, United Arab Emirates' second largest lender by market capitalization, said it was selling its 45 percent stake in brokerage First Gulf Financial Services to an Abu Dhabi investment company. The bank did not disclose the value, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the value of the deal was as much as 40 million dirhams ($11 million).

** Dubai's Fajr Capital said that it led a group including Blackstone Group LP and Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat in acquiring a "significant minority stake" in United Arab Emirates-based GEMS Education.

** Hewlett-Packard Co has ended merger talks with EMC Corp and may announce this development as soon as Wednesday, deciding to walk away after months of fruitless negotiations, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

** Vietnam Airlines Co Ltd is looking to sell a combined 20 percent stake to up to three foreign strategic partners by February 2015, a report by a consultant said. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)