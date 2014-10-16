(Adds Goldman Sachs, Orange, Timen, Rhoen Klinikum; updates
Chesapeake, MOL Group, Kloeckner Pentaplast)
Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Goldman Sachs Group is in discussions to acquire
IndexIQ, a Rye Brook, New York-based exchange-traded fund
provider, according to three sources familiar with the
situation.
** French telecoms group Orange has lowered the
threshold of shareholder backing it needs for its 3.4 billion
euro ($4.36 billion) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel
to go through.
** Timken Co, Regal Beloit Corp and Altra
Industrial Motion Corp are among those competing for
Emerson Electric Co's power transmission solutions
business, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Southwestern Energy Co said it would buy some oil
and gas assets in the Marcellus and Utica shale fields in West
Virginia and Pennsylvania from Chesapeake Energy Corp
for about $5.37 billion.
** Rhoen Klinikum said its founder and supervisory
board Chairman Eugen Muench and his wife had reduced their stake
in the company by about 5.5 percent in a buyback scheme, a move
which could lead to Muench losing control of the firm.
** Hungary's MOL Group said it would be interested
in re-entering talks to buy RWE's oil and gas unit DEA
if a 5.1 billion euro ($6.5 billion) sale to Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman falls through.
** Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial has
teamed up with Macquarie Infrastructure Fund to buy three
regional British airports for 1.048 billion pounds ($1.7
billion), leaving the owners of London's Heathrow Airport with
just one asset.
** Investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has
attracted four offers for German packaging maker Kloeckner
Pentaplast in a potential 1.5-billion-euro ($2
billion) deal, several people familiar with the matter said.
Buyout group Apollo is among the bidders, the people
said. But U.S. plastics group Polyone denied that it was
also interested.
** U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc has
pulled the plug on its plan to buy Dublin-based drugmaker Shire
Plc, recommending shareholders vote against the planned
$55 billion takeover following new U.S. tax rules.
** Netflix Inc, stung at paying Comcast Corp
for faster video delivery to its customers, said on
Wednesday it had no intention of dropping its fight against
Comcast's plan to buy rival Time Warner Cable Inc.
** British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc could end up
buying more of Sky Deutschland AG than originally
expected, it said, as the recent bout of broad stock market
weakness makes its low-ball offer more attractive.
** Unibail-Rodamco SE said it had agreed to sell a
portfolio of six "non-core" French shopping centers for 850
million euros ($1.09 billion) to Wereldhave NV as the
French real estate group focuses on larger regional malls.
** Fosun International Ltd has bought Portuguese
healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude SGPC for
459.83 million euros ($589.36 million), the Chinese conglomerate
said in a statement.
** Dutch insurer Aegon NV announced it would sell
its Canadian life business to Bermuda-based reinsurer Wilton Re
Holdings for C$600 million ($532 million), saying the decision
to leave a market where it was not a leader would improve the
company's return on equity.
** MVV Energie AG, Germany's fifth-largest
utility, will take a 50.1 percent stake in renewable group Juwi
AG by way of a capital increase, it said, expanding
its presence in solar and wind power.
** Dutch private equity group Waterland agreed to buy Median
Kliniken, Germany's largest private-sector chain of health
rehabilitation clinics, from buyout firm Advent International
and British real estate investor Marcol, the companies said.
They added they would not disclose financial terms.
** General Electric Co said it is considering selling
its Polish bank BPH because it wants to focus more on
its core industrial business, and it believes the Polish lender
will do better under a different owner. The lender has a market
capitalization of about $960 million.
** Global private equity firm Bain Capital has acquired an
80 percent stake in Lionbridge Financial Leasing (China) Co Ltd
for around 1 billion yuan ($164 million), a source with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Italian broadcaster Mediaset SpA and 21
Investimenti have sold domestic cinema network The Space to
British cinema chain Vue Entertainment International for 105
million euros ($134 million).
($1 = 0.78 euro)
($1 = 1.13 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 6.12 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)