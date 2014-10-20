Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
** An investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds
affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government is launching a bid to
buy Reebok from Adidas AG for about $2.2 billion, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
** British pub chain Spirit Pub Company Plc said
its board was in talks with ale maker Greene King Plc
over a revised 109.5 pence-per-share takeover offer, valuing
Spirit Pub at 723.3 million pounds ($1.16 billion).
** An investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and
Real Assets has agreed to buy Louisiana electricity supplier
Cleco Corp in a deal valued at about $4.7 billion,
including about $1.3 billion of assumed debt.
** SHV, a family-owned Dutch investment firm, has reached a
conditional agreement to buy animal feed and nutrition company
Nutreco for 2.7 billion euros ($3.4 billion), expanding
into food-related businesses.
** British pay-TV group BSkyB said it would own at
least 69 percent of Sky Deutschland once the takeover
period closes, after more minority investors than expected
signed up for the offer.
** Brazil's Vale SA said on Friday that a revised
nickel-mining contract with Indonesia would raise maximum
royalties, cut land holdings and require its Indonesian unit to
sell another 20 percent of its shares to local investors.
** Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm
Safra Group are not considering raising their $14-per-share
definitive offer for Chiquita Brands International Inc,
a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.
** Williams Companies Inc is said to be one of the
bidders for QEP Resources Inc's natural gas pipeline
unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** Australian management firm Transfield Services Ltd
said it had received an indicative takeover proposal
from Spain's Ferrovial, valuing the company at around
A$1 billion ($876 million).
** Qatar Holding LLC has agreed to pay $616 million for
about one fifth of Lifestyle International Holdings, a
department operator in Hong Kong and mainland China - the latest
addition of a high-end retail brand to the sovereign wealth
fund's portfolio.
($1 = 0.6213 British pound)
($1 = 0.7837 euro)
($1 = 1.1418 Australian dollar)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)