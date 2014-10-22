Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Oct 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Daimler AG said on Tuesday it would book a $780 million windfall from selling its 4 percent stake in rival electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc.
** Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc went ahead with its hostile $675 million bid for rival GFI Group Inc after talks between the two companies reached a deadlock.
** Kinross Gold Corp has agreed to sell its halted Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador to a company belonging to the Swedish-Canadian Lundin family for $240 million, Kinross and the company, Fortress Minerals Corp, said on Tuesday.
** German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it was close to selling its IT infrastructure division and completing an outsourcing deal with IBM, which will result in a 240 million euro ($305.57 million) pre-tax charge in 2014.
** Slovenia's state-owned Telekom Slovenia, which was put up for sale earlier this year, is expected to be sold in early 2015, a senior official at the finance ministry told reporters on Wednesday.
** Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd said it would discuss the possible acquisitions of Welcia Holdings Co Ltd and CFS Corp at a board meeting later on Wednesday.
** Data storage products maker EMC Corp is buying much of Cisco System Inc's stake in their joint venture VCE, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** Zuercher Kantonalbank said on Wednesday it was in talks with Swiss investment fund provider Swisscanto Holding about a possible takeover. ($1 = 0.79 euro) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.