UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
** A consortium of buyout firms Advent International Corp and Avista Capital Partners is in advanced talks to acquire UCB SA's U.S. generic drugs unit Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Health insurer Humana Inc is exploring a sale of its urgent care subsidiary Concentra in a deal that could value it at around $1 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.
** German utility E.ON and gas firm VNG AG have sold their jointly owned regional gas grid EVG Thueringen to First State Investments, the asset management arm of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), E.ON said.
** Lloyds Banking Group's aborted attempt to sell hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Bank was not influenced by politicians, a committee of lawmakers said on Wednesday.
** The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) has decided to resume selling stakes in major local companies to the public, planning to offer its stake in Kuwait Investment Co in the first half of 2015, state news agency KUNA reported. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources