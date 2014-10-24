(Adds Unipharm, Unicredit, Chiquita Brands, Pfizer)
Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Over-the-counter drugmaker Unipharm AD Sofia is up for
sale and has hired advisory firm Houlihan Lokey to explore a
deal which could value it at around $500 million, three sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** UniCredit SpA has entered final phase talks to
sell its debt recovery unit and a chunk of bad debt, two sources
close to the matter told Reuters, a move aimed at strengthening
its balance sheet and freeing up funds for new lending. The deal
could raise more than 600 million euros ($760 million).
** Banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc
said it would start takeover talks with Brazil's Grupo Cutrale
and Safra Group after its shareholders voted against its
proposed merger with Irish rival Fyffes Plc.
** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer is to continue buying back
stock, with the board authorising a new $11 billion share
repurchase plan, deflating expectations that it will make a new
bid for AstraZeneca.
** French banking group Societe Generale has been
negotiating the sale of its Brazilian assets to major local
banks for the past four months, according to a report published
in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Friday.
** Procter & Gamble Co said it would exit its
Duracell battery business, likely through a splitoff into a
separate company, as it looks to focus on faster-growing brands.
** British engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday it had
finalized a deal to create a joint venture which would design
and develop accessory drive train transmissions for all of the
company's future civil aircraft engines. The joint venture with
Hispano Suiza, part of French aerospace and defense company
Safran, will run for an initial 25-year contract and
will contribute to a range of aircraft including engines for the
new Airbus A330neo jet.
** AMC Networks Inc said on Thursday it agreed to
pay $200 million for a 49.9 percent stake in BBC America and
would take operational control of the cable television channel.
** E-commerce services provider Digital River Inc
said on Thursday it entered into an agreement to be acquired by
an investor group led by Siris Capital Group LLC for about $840
million.
** Britain's Spirit Pub Co Plc said it had
rejected a takeover proposal from Irish cider maker C&C Group
Plc.
** Polish state-run coal trader Weglokoks wants to buy four
to five loss-making mines from state-run miner Kompania Weglowa
(KW) for 2.3 billion zlotys ($689 million), Weglokoks' chief
executive was quoted as saying on Friday.
** China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong
Kong Ltd could soon jointly invest in a new content
delivery network (CDN) company that would speed up Chinese
users' Internet access, a Chinese paper reported on Friday.
** Retailer Grupo Comercial Chedraui, Mexico's No.3
supermarket chain, is exploring possible acquisitions at home,
the company's chief executive said on Thursday, declining to
comment on reports that the firm is seeking to acquire rival
Comerci.
** PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk said Unity
Rise Ltd had bought a 17.06 percent stake in the Indonesian
lender from a unit of global investment firm Avenue Capital
Group for 885.8 billion rupiah ($73.4 million).
($1 = 0.7896 euro)
($1 = 3.34 Polish zloty)
($1 = 12,062.0000 rupiah)
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick in
Bangalore)