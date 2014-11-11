(Adds Volkswagen, UniCredit, Club Mediterranee, Mediaset, Telecom Italia)

Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Germany's third-biggest utility, EnBW, is in talks to sell nearly half of one of its offshore wind parks, banking on investor appetite for regulated energy assets as a prolonged industry crisis continues to hit its profits.

The company is planning to sell 2.7 billion euros ($3.35 billion) in assets, including its 22.5 percent stake in local peer MVV Energie AG as well as its 32.5 percent stake in Austria's EVN AG.

** The debt-laden parent of outdoor advertising company Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is exploring options for its European outdoor advertising business after receiving offers from private equity firms, according to four people familiar with the matter.

CVC Capital Partners Ltd is among the buyout firms that have approached Clear Channel with an offer for its European outdoor advertising assets, which could be worth as much as $3 billion, the people said in recent days.

** Mondelez International Inc said on Tuesday it will pay $370 million to buy an 80 percent stake in Vietnamese company Kinh Do Corp's snack business.

** Too Faced Cosmetics LLC, best known for its Better than Sex mascara, bronzers and false lashes, is exploring a sale that could value it at several hundred million of dollars, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Indonesia's financial regulator has approved Japanese finance company J Trust Co Ltd's proposed purchase of PT Bank Mutiara Tbk, two officials said.

** Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments raised its stake in Dubai-listed construction firm Arabtec to 34.93 percent from 18.94 percent with an off-market trade on Tuesday.

** Brazil telecom company Oi SA issued a tough rejection of a bid for its merger partner Portugal Telecom on Tuesday, saying Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos' offer, which would prevent Oi from selling assets to a rival party, was "unacceptable."

** Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos is ready to change some conditions of her takeover bid for Portugal Telecom to win over its shareholders and PT's Brazilian merger partner Oi SA that objected to the offer, her spokesman said.

** The German government is considering reducing its stakes in Deutsche Telekom AG and Deutsche Post AG , and could revive the idea of selling shares in rail operator Deutsche Bahn depending on market conditions, according to a finance ministry document seen by Reuters.

** Germany's economy and energy minister plans to travel to Stockholm to dissuade Sweden's state-owned energy company Vattenfall from putting its lignite power plants and mines in Germany up for sale, according to a document seen by Reuters.

** Germany is looking to increase its investments in Pakistan, especially in the energy sector, provided the conditions are right, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday during a visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

** The chief executive of Vodafone Group Plc would "take a look at" Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb if it were put up for sale by infrastructure fund F2i, he said, adding that he would only pursue a deal under the right conditions.

** Volkswagen's bid to increase its stake in a lucrative joint venture with Chinese partner FAW has stalled just as the German automaker is stepping up expansion in its biggest market, company sources said.

** Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, expects to sign a deal with Spain's Santander to combine their asset management businesses by early December, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.

** Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi has launched a last-minute counter offer for holiday group Club Mediterranee, outbidding China's richest man Guo Guangchang and his Shanghai-based conglomerate Fosun.

** Italian broadcaster Mediaset will spin off its pay-TV business Mediaset Premium at the start of December, CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday, sticking to plans to carry out the move by year-end.

** The board of Telecom Italia could meet as early as next week to discuss options for its business in Brazil, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, as consolidation talk in the Latin American market heats up.

** Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera AB, which is seeking regulatory approval for the purchase of competitor Tele2 AB's Norwegian arm, has proposed remedial measures in the hope this will help the process, Norway's competition authority said.

** London's landmark "Gherkin" office tower has been sold to investment company Safra Group, controlled by Brazilian-Lebanese billionaire Joseph Safra. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)