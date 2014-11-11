(Adds Volkswagen, UniCredit, Club Mediterranee, Mediaset,
Telecom Italia)
Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Germany's third-biggest utility, EnBW, is in
talks to sell nearly half of one of its offshore wind parks,
banking on investor appetite for regulated energy assets as a
prolonged industry crisis continues to hit its profits.
The company is planning to sell 2.7 billion euros ($3.35
billion) in assets, including its 22.5 percent stake in local
peer MVV Energie AG as well as its 32.5 percent stake
in Austria's EVN AG.
** The debt-laden parent of outdoor advertising company
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is exploring options for
its European outdoor advertising business after receiving offers
from private equity firms, according to four people familiar
with the matter.
CVC Capital Partners Ltd is among the buyout firms that have
approached Clear Channel with an offer for its European outdoor
advertising assets, which could be worth as much as $3 billion,
the people said in recent days.
** Mondelez International Inc said on Tuesday it
will pay $370 million to buy an 80 percent stake in Vietnamese
company Kinh Do Corp's snack business.
** Too Faced Cosmetics LLC, best known for its Better than
Sex mascara, bronzers and false lashes, is exploring a sale that
could value it at several hundred million of dollars, according
to people familiar with the matter.
** Indonesia's financial regulator has approved Japanese
finance company J Trust Co Ltd's proposed purchase of
PT Bank Mutiara Tbk, two officials said.
** Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments raised its stake
in Dubai-listed construction firm Arabtec to 34.93
percent from 18.94 percent with an off-market trade on Tuesday.
** Brazil telecom company Oi SA issued a tough
rejection of a bid for its merger partner Portugal Telecom
on Tuesday, saying Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos
Santos' offer, which would prevent Oi from selling assets to a
rival party, was "unacceptable."
** Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos is ready to change
some conditions of her takeover bid for Portugal Telecom
to win over its shareholders and PT's Brazilian merger
partner Oi SA that objected to the offer, her
spokesman said.
** The German government is considering reducing its stakes
in Deutsche Telekom AG and Deutsche Post AG
, and could revive the idea of selling shares in rail
operator Deutsche Bahn depending on market conditions, according
to a finance ministry document seen by Reuters.
** Germany's economy and energy minister plans to travel to
Stockholm to dissuade Sweden's state-owned energy company
Vattenfall from putting its lignite power plants and mines in
Germany up for sale, according to a document seen by Reuters.
** Germany is looking to increase its investments in
Pakistan, especially in the energy sector, provided the
conditions are right, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday
during a visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
** The chief executive of Vodafone Group Plc would
"take a look at" Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb if it
were put up for sale by infrastructure fund F2i, he said, adding
that he would only pursue a deal under the right conditions.
** Volkswagen's bid to increase its stake in a
lucrative joint venture with Chinese partner FAW has
stalled just as the German automaker is stepping up expansion in
its biggest market, company sources said.
** Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit,
expects to sign a deal with Spain's Santander to
combine their asset management businesses by early December, CEO
Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.
** Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi has launched a last-minute
counter offer for holiday group Club Mediterranee,
outbidding China's richest man Guo Guangchang and his
Shanghai-based conglomerate Fosun.
** Italian broadcaster Mediaset will spin off its
pay-TV business Mediaset Premium at the start of December, CFO
Marco Giordani said on Tuesday, sticking to plans to carry out
the move by year-end.
** The board of Telecom Italia could meet as early
as next week to discuss options for its business in Brazil, two
sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, as
consolidation talk in the Latin American market heats up.
** Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera AB, which
is seeking regulatory approval for the purchase of competitor
Tele2 AB's Norwegian arm, has proposed remedial
measures in the hope this will help the process, Norway's
competition authority said.
** London's landmark "Gherkin" office tower has been sold to
investment company Safra Group, controlled by Brazilian-Lebanese
billionaire Joseph Safra. The financial terms of the transaction
were not disclosed.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)