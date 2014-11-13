(Adds Apollo Global Management, Wells Fargo & Co, TAP, Fosun, Bank of New York Mellon)

Nov 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would buy Procter & Gamble Co's Duracell battery business in exchange for its entire $4.7 billion stake in the world's No. 1 household products maker.

** The risk the Ukraine crisis poses for European companies was highlighted when German utility RWE AG said on Thursday that a 5.1 billion euro ($6.35 billion) sale of its oil and gas arm DEA to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman may be delayed.

** Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA will walk away from its deal to merge with Chile's CorpBanca if it is forced to carry out a tender offer, but does not see that as a likely outcome, a senior Itau executive told a local paper. The $3.7 billion deal, Latin America's largest banking merger since 2008, was agreed in January, but U.S. activist investor Cartica has tried to block it.

** Apollo Global Management is planning to bid for all GlaxoSmithKline's mature drugs, joining an auction expected to value the business at more than $3 billion, according to four people familiar with the process.

** DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, agreed to buy Dubai industrial and logistics infrastructure firm Economic Zones World (EZW) for $2.6 billion, in the latest shuffle of assets among the emirate's state-linked companies.

** Wells Fargo & Co said it would sell government-guaranteed student loans worth $8.5 billion to Navient Corp, one of the largest U.S. loan servicing and asset recovery companies.

** Hedge fund Marcato Capital Management has bought a 1.6 percent stake in the Bank of New York Mellon, becoming the second prominent activist investor in recent months to disclose a position in the world's largest custody bank, according to a regulatory filing.

** Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, is considering selling its Saratov refinery, Kommersant daily newspaper reported. It is one of a total of 13 refineries owned by the company in Russia.

** Genel Energy signed an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government to develop two huge gas fields that could supply Turkey with gas from the winter of 2017/18. The Miran and Bina Bawi gas fields are valued by analysts at around $2.6 billion and are expected to help the government meet a gas export deal it signed with Turkey last year.

** Canada's PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, which was spun off from EnCana Corp earlier this year, said it would buy peer Range Royalty Ltd Partnership in a deal worth C$699 million ($617.6 million) to gain exposure to the Viking light oil field in Saskatchewan.

** Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) agreed to take over Cogent Healthcare, a U.S. provider of specialist physicians to hospitals, as part of its drive to offer additional services linked to its core business of kidney dialysis. FMC did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

** Belgian private bank Puilaetco Dewaay said it had agreed to buy UBS Belgium, the Belgian operations of Swiss bank UBS , for an undisclosed sum.

** Swiss investment bank UBS AG has cut its stake in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 1.875 percent from 3.4 percent in two steps, a filing by market watchdog Consob said.

** Ellerine, a unit of failed African Bank, is in talks with South African grocer Shoprite to take up some of its leases, the administrator of the furniture seller said. Ellerine owes creditors around 1.3 billion rand ($117 million) and was forced into business rescue - similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States - in August after its parent company cut off funding.

** Japanese financial services provider Orix Corp will buy software maker Yayoi Co from private equity firm MBK Partners for more than 80 billion yen ($691 million), a source with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

** Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA is seeking a better offer from two bidders for its Portuguese business, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said.

** Freightliner Group has been put on sale by its Bahraini owners Arcapita, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The UK rail-freight company, which Arcapita bought in 2008, may fetch as much as 400 million pounds ($630.88 million), the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1sFMgpS)

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is one of the firms interested in buying a set of businesses being put up for sale by Serco Group Plc, a British outsourcing firm, Sky News reported. Sky said it is still unclear whether Carlyle is interested in buying all of the assets. (bit.ly/1tHK0xK)

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun has until Dec. 1 to come up with a fresh counterbid for Club Mediterranee after regulators extended the deadline in the long-running battle for the French holiday group.

** Portugal plans to sell its controlling stake in flag carrier TAP to one or more large investors in a relaunch of the privatisation of the indebted airline, the government said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.80 euro) ($1 = 115.72 Japanese yen) ($1 = 0.63 British pound) ($1 = 11.22 South African rand) ($1 = 1.13 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)