Nov 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Samsung Heavy Industries scrapped a $2.5 billion takeover of Samsung Engineering due to shareholder opposition, a setback for parent Samsung Group's restructuring plans ahead of a looming succession.

** BDogus Holding's stake in Turkey's Garanti Bank will remain above 10 percent after a stake sale to Spanish bank BBVA and talks will be concluded as soon as possible, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Germany's top utility E.ON SE has entered exclusive talks to sell its Spanish activities to Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** India's JSW Steel Ltd and Algeria's Cevital have submitted final bids for the troubled Lucchini Piombino steelmaking complex, Italy's second-largest steel producer, which is battling for survival.

** Bharti Airtel's planned disposal of mobile phone towers in Africa will see it sell masts in Tanzania to Helios Towers, while units in Malawi will go to Eaton Towers, a person with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

** CAP's shipping business is in merger talks with rival shipbroker Howe Robinson, the latest potential tie-up among sector players looking for scale after years of freight market turmoil.

** Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it may have to close its Bloom Lake iron ore mine in Quebec, weeks after it revealed that three "big steelmakers" were in talks to invest in the project.

** Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) have teamed up to take PetSmart Inc private for more than $7.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the auction for the pet food retailer heats up.

** Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd said it had agreed to sell its chemicals business to funds advised by U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for A$750 million ($653 million).

** Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile telecom operator, said it planned to acquire leading internet service provider Burco to diversify its business.

** Europe's biggest dairy group Lactalis has offered to acquire Egypt's Arab Dairy Products for 66 Egyptian pounds ($9.2) per share, topping at least two rival bids made this month, the Egyptian cheesemaker said.

** Czech investment group PPF has offered to buy shares in O2 Czech Republic from retail investors at a 31 percent premium to their market value at the close of trading on Tuesday.

** Telecom Italia has sent an expression of interest for a controlling stake in Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb to infrastructure fund F2i, two sources close to the matter said.

($1= 7.1500 Egyptian pound) ($1 = 1.1471 Australian dollar) (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)