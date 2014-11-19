(Adds E.ON SE, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Cliffs Natural
Nov 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
** Samsung Heavy Industries scrapped a $2.5
billion takeover of Samsung Engineering due to
shareholder opposition, a setback for parent Samsung Group's
restructuring plans ahead of a looming succession.
** BDogus Holding's stake in Turkey's Garanti Bank
will remain above 10 percent after a stake sale to
Spanish bank BBVA and talks will be concluded as soon
as possible, sources close to the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
** Germany's top utility E.ON SE has entered
exclusive talks to sell its Spanish activities to Australian
infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, four
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
** India's JSW Steel Ltd and Algeria's Cevital
have submitted final bids for the troubled Lucchini Piombino
steelmaking complex, Italy's second-largest steel producer,
which is battling for survival.
** Bharti Airtel's planned disposal of mobile
phone towers in Africa will see it sell masts in Tanzania to
Helios Towers, while units in Malawi will go to Eaton Towers, a
person with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
** CAP's shipping business is in merger talks with
rival shipbroker Howe Robinson, the latest potential tie-up
among sector players looking for scale after years of freight
market turmoil.
** Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it may have to
close its Bloom Lake iron ore mine in Quebec, weeks after it
revealed that three "big steelmakers" were in talks to invest in
the project.
** Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier &
Rice LLC (CD&R) have teamed up to take PetSmart Inc
private for more than $7.5 billion, people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday, as the auction for the pet food retailer
heats up.
** Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd said it
had agreed to sell its chemicals business to funds advised by
U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for A$750
million ($653 million).
** Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's
second-largest mobile telecom operator, said it planned to
acquire leading internet service provider Burco to diversify its
business.
** Europe's biggest dairy group Lactalis has offered to
acquire Egypt's Arab Dairy Products for 66 Egyptian
pounds ($9.2) per share, topping at least two rival bids made
this month, the Egyptian cheesemaker said.
** Czech investment group PPF has offered to buy shares in
O2 Czech Republic from retail investors at a 31
percent premium to their market value at the close of trading on
Tuesday.
** Telecom Italia has sent an expression of
interest for a controlling stake in Italian fibre optic provider
Metroweb to infrastructure fund F2i, two sources close to the
matter said.
($1= 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
($1 = 1.1471 Australian dollar)
