Nov 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2110 GMT on Wednesday:
** Citigroup Inc is considering a sale of its index
business, two sources familiar with the situation said, making
it the latest bank to think about jettisoning benchmarking amid
increased regulatory scrutiny.
** Samsung Heavy Industries scrapped a $2.5
billion takeover of Samsung Engineering due to
shareholder opposition, a setback for parent Samsung Group's
restructuring plans ahead of a looming succession.
** Vodafone Group Plc would be open to selling off
more non-core assets such as its interests in Australia, Hungary
and the Czech Republic if it received the right offer, Chief
Executive Vittorio Colao said.
** Spanish bank BBVA is raising its stake in
Garanti, one of Turkey's biggest lenders, in a deal
worth $2.5 billion that will give it control of the board as it
pursues its strategy of overseas expansion.
** Britain's BT, the former telecoms monopoly, said
it would consider combining its wholesale division and
OpenReach, its standalone business that makes its networks
available to rivals, if the regulator allowed it.
** Dutch telecoms group KPN may sell its 20.5
percent stake in German mobile operator Telefonica Deutschland
, but it has not yet decided to do so, the group's
chief executive told an investor conference.
** German online travel group Unister Travel has attracted
first round bids from buyout groups in a potential 700 million
to 1 billion euro ($877 million-$1.25 billion) deal, after legal
problems delayed an earlier sale attempt, people familiar with
the matter said.
** Italy's EEMS and Gala Group said in
separate statements preliminary talks had begun over a possible
merger of the two companies.
** Czech electricity producer CEZ has sent a
letter to Italy's Enel expressing interest in buying
Enel's 66 percent stake in Slovakia's Slovenske Elektrarne, CEZ
said.
** The German government has quietly scrapped plans to look
into partly privatising railway operator Deutsche Bahn
after a Reuters report last week prompted a backlash from
members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.
** Germany's top utility E.ON SE has entered
exclusive talks to sell its Spanish activities to Australian
infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, four
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
** India's JSW Steel Ltd and Algeria's Cevital
have submitted final bids for the troubled Lucchini Piombino
steelmaking complex, Italy's second-largest steel producer,
which is battling for survival.
** Bharti Airtel's planned disposal of mobile
phone towers in Africa will see it sell masts in Tanzania to
Helios Towers, while units in Malawi will go to Eaton Towers, a
person with knowledge of the deal said.
** CAP's shipping business is in merger talks with
rival shipbroker Howe Robinson, the latest potential tie-up
among sector players looking for scale after years of freight
market turmoil.
** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 does not
rule out a partnership for its fast-growing online video
streaming service Maxdome, which competes with Amazon
and Netflix in the nascent market, a senior executive
at the firm said.
** Continental Grain Co (CGC) may sell a stake in its Wayne
Farm poultry business, Chief Executive and Chairman Paul
Fribourg said, joining a year-long frenzy of deal making that
has swept the meat market.
** Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it may have to
close its Bloom Lake iron ore mine in Quebec, weeks after it
revealed that three "big steelmakers" were in talks to invest in
the project.
** Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier &
Rice LLC (CD&R) have teamed up to take PetSmart Inc
private for more than $7.5 billion, people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday, as the auction for the pet food retailer
heats up.
** Moroccan insurance company Saham Finances has bought 40
percent stake Nigeria's Unistrust Insurance Co for an
undisclosed sum, the Moroccan company said.
** Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd said it
had agreed to sell its chemicals business to funds advised by
U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for A$750
million ($653 million).
** Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's
second-largest mobile telecom operator, said it planned to
acquire leading internet service provider Burco to diversify its
business.
** Europe's biggest dairy group Lactalis has offered to
acquire Egypt's Arab Dairy Products for 66 Egyptian
pounds ($9.2) per share, topping at least two rival bids made
this month, the Egyptian cheesemaker said.
** Czech investment group PPF has offered to buy shares in
O2 Czech Republic from retail investors at a 31
percent premium to their market value at the close of trading on
Tuesday.
** Telecom Italia has sent an expression of
interest for a controlling stake in Italian fibre optic provider
Metroweb to infrastructure fund F2i, two sources close to the
matter said.
