(Adds Halliburton, African Minerals, Royal Bank of Canada)

Nov 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:

** Ophir Energy Plc offered to buy Salamander Energy Plc for about 267 million pounds ($419 million) in an all-stock deal to help the British oil and gas explorer expand in southeast Asia.

** Privately controlled Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil company, said it planned to invest in Nigeria with U.S. oil major Chevron Corp, part of its push to seek opportunities away from Russia's state-dominated oil sector.

** Halliburton Co's $35 billion takeover of Baker Hughes Inc will create an oilfield services powerhouse in North Dakota with more than half the cementing market and a leading position in fracking, according to data seen by Reuters.

** African Minerals will seek to sell part of its stake in the Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone in what analysts say is a last-ditch effort to stay afloat, after it failed to secure the release of funds held by its Chinese partner.

** Royal Bank of Canada said it is shutting down its international client-wealth-management business in the Caribbean, along with some international advisory businesses in Canada and the United States.

** Sysco Corp, the biggest U.S. food distributor, is in advanced talks to sell some assets to a food company owned by Blackstone Group in order to win regulatory approval for its acquisition of US Foods Inc, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

** Italy's Enel said it would raise up to 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from the sale of shares in its Spanish subsidiary Endesa in one of Spain's biggest stock placements in seven years.

** Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest private equity investor in real estate, said it will buy residential assets in Japan from General Electric Co's property unit in a deal worth more than 190 billion yen ($1.6 billion), Japan's largest property deal this year.

** Telecom Italia is set to sell mobile phone masts owned by its Brazilian unit for almost 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), sources said on Friday, as it considers possible acquisitions in the Latin American country.

** Japan Airlines (JAL) said Skymark Airlines had sought talks to discuss a possible business tie-up that would put one of the country's few remaining budget carriers under the wing of a bigger rival.

** Asian private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners and MBK Partners are among the initial bidders to buy South Korea's biggest car rental company KT Rental, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it cut its stake in Allergan Inc to 0.1 percent from 9.7 percent, three days after Actavis Plc trumped its offer for the Botox maker.

** Nippon Television Holdings Inc said it was considering buying Japanese fitness club chain Tipness but that nothing was decided at this stage. Nippon is likely to pay about 35 billion yen ($300 million) for Suntory Holdings Ltd's 71 percent holding and the remainder held by trading house Marubeni Corp, the Nikkei said.

** Diversified chemical company FMC Corp said on Thursday it has tapped Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help with the sale of its alkali chemicals unit, which sources said could fetch around $1.5 billion.

** Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk said it had signed an agreement to sell 50 percent of its stake in thermal coal unit Fajar Bumi Sakti to Jainson Holding Hong Kong Ltd and use the proceeds to reduce debt.

($1= 0.8044 euro) ($1= 117.7800 Japanese yen) (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)