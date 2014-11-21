(Naspers, Club Med, Obi, Aviva Plc, Korea Gas Corp, UniCredit)

Nov 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Korea Gas Corp, one of the world's top liquefied natural gas buyers, is looking to sell some of its stake in the C$40 billion ($35.57 billion) LNG Canada project, a spokeswoman for the project said.

** Ophir Energy Plc offered to buy Salamander Energy Plc for about 267 million pounds ($419 million) in an all-stock deal to help the British oil and gas explorer expand in southeast Asia.

** British insurer Aviva said on Friday it had agreed to the terms on a possible deal to buy rival Friends Life for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8 billion), as British pension reform puts pressure on insurance companies.

** UniCredit has resumed talks with U.S. fund Lone Star on the sale of its debt collector unit UCCMB as negotiations with a consortium made of Fortress Investment Group and Prelios are stalling, sources said.

** Privately controlled Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil company, said it planned to invest in Nigeria with U.S. oil major Chevron Corp, part of its push to seek opportunities away from Russia's state-dominated oil sector.

** African Minerals will seek to sell part of its stake in the Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone in what analysts say is a last-ditch effort to stay afloat, after it failed to secure the release of funds held by its Chinese partner.

** Royal Bank of Canada said it is shutting down its international client-wealth-management business in the Caribbean, along with some international advisory businesses in Canada and the United States.

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun said on Friday it was in talks with Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure about a possible joint bid for Club Med, the latest twist in a long-running battle for the holiday resort company.

** Italy's Enel said it would raise up to 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from the sale of shares in its Spanish subsidiary Endesa in one of Spain's biggest stock placements in seven years.

** Telecom Italia is set to sell mobile phone masts owned by its Brazilian unit for almost 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), sources said on Friday, as it considers possible acquisitions in the Latin American country.

** Japan Airlines (JAL) said Skymark Airlines had sought talks to discuss a possible business tie-up that would put one of the country's few remaining budget carriers under the wing of a bigger rival.

** Asian private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners and MBK Partners are among the initial bidders to buy South Korea's biggest car rental company KT Rental, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

** Nippon Television Holdings Inc said it was considering buying Japanese fitness club chain Tipness but that nothing was decided at this stage. Nippon is likely to pay about 35 billion yen ($300 million) for Suntory Holdings Ltd's 71 percent holding and the remainder held by trading house Marubeni Corp, the Nikkei said.

** Naspers is selling its Swiss online retailer Ricardo in a deal potentially worth 300-400 million Swiss francs ($310 million-$413 million), as the South African firm focuses on emerging markets, two people familiar with the sale said.

** Home improvement group Obi is interested in buying struggling BauMax and has already spoken with creditor banks of the Austrian company, a report posted on the website of the German newspaper Lebensmittel Zeitung said on Friday.

** Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk said it had signed an agreement to sell 50 percent of its stake in thermal coal unit Fajar Bumi Sakti to Jainson Holding Hong Kong Ltd and use the proceeds to reduce debt.

($1= 0.8044 euro) ($1= 117.7800 Japanese yen) (1 US dollar = 1.1245 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)