(Adds Stryker Corp, Acsm Agam, HealthSouth Corp)
Nov 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp said it would buy
Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group AG for up to
3.57 billion euros ($4.43 billion).
** U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp has
signed a preliminary deal to sell its controlling stake in South
Korea's Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to a
local private equity firm for $3.6 billion, Korean media reports
said.
** RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd said it would buy
fellow Bermuda-based reinsurer Platinum Underwriters Holdings
Ltd for about $1.9 billion to boost its U.S.
business.
** U.S. medical device maker Stryker Corp is
examining a bid for Britain's Smith & Nephew Plc as a
regulatory restriction barring an offer comes to an end,
Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
** India's Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell more than
4,800 mobile phone masts in Nigeria to American Tower Corp
for $1.05 billion, as part of its plan to cut costs and
pare debt.
** BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy
Dutch drug developer Prosensa Holding NV for about $840
million including milestone payments, aiming to add to its
portfolio of drugs to treat rare diseases.
** South African aluminium-products maker Hulamin
said on Monday it was part of a group which had signed a deal to
buy a casthouse from BHP Billiton .
** BM&FBovespa SA wants to buy up to 15 percent
of every major stock exchange operator in Latin America in a
move to assert the influence of Brazil's sole listed bourse
across the region, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto told the
Financial TimeS.
** Brazil's Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA agreed with its
partners in iron ore producer Namisa to merge both companies'
mining and logistics business, creating a major ore exporter and
ending years of rifts sparked by a failed expansion plan.
** Hospital operator HealthSouth Corp bought the
owner of Encompass Home Health and Hospice, the latest deal in
an industry that looks poised to grow as the U.S. population
ages.
** Hong Kong tycoon Tony Fung's plans to take over
Australia's Reef Casino Trust (RCT) are in doubt after
the Queensland government said it was not possible to complete a
regulatory review before the offer expired.
** Britain's BT Group is in early stage talks with
Spain's Telefonica on a deal to buy UK mobile operator
O2, with two sources saying it has also begun negotiations with
EE as it seeks a return to the British consumer mobile
market.
** Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), Thailand's largest
agribusiness conglomerate, is keen to buy Tesco Plc's
operations in the Southeast Asian nation if the British retailer
decides to sell, the group's chairman said on Monday.
** German bottling machine maker Krones said on
Monday it had bought a 51 percent stake in Till GmbH, a maker of
digital printing systems.
** Finnish packaging company Huhtamaki, known for
making paper cups for McDonald's, has agreed to sell its
films business in a deal led by German private equity company
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG for 141 million euros ($175
million).
** Italian daily Il Corriere Della Sera reports retailer
World Duty Free was sounding out South Korea's Lotte
Duty Free and Hotel Shilla for a
potential merger.
** China National Bluestar has agreed to buy solar panel
maker REC Solar for 4.34 billion Norwegian crowns
($640 million), planning to combine it with another Norwegian
asset it picked up in 2011.
** British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy said
its 267-million-pound ($418 million) takeover of Salamander
Energy had been recommended by the target firm's board,
putting the deal on track to complete by the end of March 2015.
** France's Dassault Aviation declined comment on
Monday on a media report that said France could soon sell at
least two dozen Rafale combat jets to Qatar.
** Spanish construction firm FCC's largest
shareholder is in exclusive talks to sell Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim its rights to buy shares through a planned 1 billion
euro ($1.24 billion) capital increase.
** 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp said it would
buy Cimatron Ltd for about $97 million to strengthen
its position in the fast-growing 3D design and manufacturing
business.
** German insurer Allianz's Australian unit was
chosen as the preferred buyer for the state-controlled property
and casualty company Territory Insurance Office, Allianz said on
Monday.
** Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is
considering making a bid for Coutts, the wealth management arm
of Royal Bank of Scotland, the Financial Times said on
Sunday.
** Egypt's Amer Group will be split into two
companies, the real estate company said on Sunday.
** SGL Group, the materials supplier for carbon
fibre reinforced parts in BMW's electric cars, is in
talks with several other carmakers to supply carbon fibre for a
wider range of automotive components, its chief executive said.
** Swiss authorities have given Darwin Airline until the end
of January to answer more questions about Etihad Airways' plans
to buy a third of the Swiss airline before it gives the deal the
green light.
** Spanish property investment company Hispania
confirmed early on Saturday a takeover offer for Realia
valuing the real estate group at around 151 million
euros, just over two thirds of its market valuation.
** ThyssenKrupp would consider a sale of the
group's military submarine business under certain conditions,
the German steel maker's chief executive told daily Sueddeutsche
Zeitung.
** A planned merger by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd
and France's Lafarge to create the world's biggest
cement maker might hurt competition in India, the country's
antitrust regulator said on Saturday, asking the firms for more
details.
** Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card
company, said it might have to pay more than $10 billion to buy
its London-based European licensee, Visa Europe Ltd, if its
owners exercise their option to sell it.
** Telecom Italia will examine a possible tie-up
between its Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes and
local group Oi, it said as it announced the sale of
mobile phone masts for more than 900 million euros ($1.1
billion).
** Italian utility Acsm Agam said on Monday that
talks over a possible tie-up with peer AEB-Gelsia had broken up
over valuation issues.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)