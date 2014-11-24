(Adds Stryker Corp, Acsm Agam, HealthSouth Corp)

Nov 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp said it would buy Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group AG for up to 3.57 billion euros ($4.43 billion).

** U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp has signed a preliminary deal to sell its controlling stake in South Korea's Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to a local private equity firm for $3.6 billion, Korean media reports said.

** RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd said it would buy fellow Bermuda-based reinsurer Platinum Underwriters Holdings Ltd for about $1.9 billion to boost its U.S. business.

** U.S. medical device maker Stryker Corp is examining a bid for Britain's Smith & Nephew Plc as a regulatory restriction barring an offer comes to an end, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

** India's Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell more than 4,800 mobile phone masts in Nigeria to American Tower Corp for $1.05 billion, as part of its plan to cut costs and pare debt.

** BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy Dutch drug developer Prosensa Holding NV for about $840 million including milestone payments, aiming to add to its portfolio of drugs to treat rare diseases.

** South African aluminium-products maker Hulamin said on Monday it was part of a group which had signed a deal to buy a casthouse from BHP Billiton .

** BM&FBovespa SA wants to buy up to 15 percent of every major stock exchange operator in Latin America in a move to assert the influence of Brazil's sole listed bourse across the region, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto told the Financial TimeS.

** Brazil's Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA agreed with its partners in iron ore producer Namisa to merge both companies' mining and logistics business, creating a major ore exporter and ending years of rifts sparked by a failed expansion plan.

** Hospital operator HealthSouth Corp bought the owner of Encompass Home Health and Hospice, the latest deal in an industry that looks poised to grow as the U.S. population ages.

** Hong Kong tycoon Tony Fung's plans to take over Australia's Reef Casino Trust (RCT) are in doubt after the Queensland government said it was not possible to complete a regulatory review before the offer expired.

** Britain's BT Group is in early stage talks with Spain's Telefonica on a deal to buy UK mobile operator O2, with two sources saying it has also begun negotiations with EE as it seeks a return to the British consumer mobile market.

** Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), Thailand's largest agribusiness conglomerate, is keen to buy Tesco Plc's operations in the Southeast Asian nation if the British retailer decides to sell, the group's chairman said on Monday.

** German bottling machine maker Krones said on Monday it had bought a 51 percent stake in Till GmbH, a maker of digital printing systems.

** Finnish packaging company Huhtamaki, known for making paper cups for McDonald's, has agreed to sell its films business in a deal led by German private equity company Deutsche Beteiligungs AG for 141 million euros ($175 million).

** Italian daily Il Corriere Della Sera reports retailer World Duty Free was sounding out South Korea's Lotte Duty Free and Hotel Shilla for a potential merger.

** China National Bluestar has agreed to buy solar panel maker REC Solar for 4.34 billion Norwegian crowns ($640 million), planning to combine it with another Norwegian asset it picked up in 2011.

** British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy said its 267-million-pound ($418 million) takeover of Salamander Energy had been recommended by the target firm's board, putting the deal on track to complete by the end of March 2015.

** France's Dassault Aviation declined comment on Monday on a media report that said France could soon sell at least two dozen Rafale combat jets to Qatar.

** Spanish construction firm FCC's largest shareholder is in exclusive talks to sell Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim its rights to buy shares through a planned 1 billion euro ($1.24 billion) capital increase.

** 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp said it would buy Cimatron Ltd for about $97 million to strengthen its position in the fast-growing 3D design and manufacturing business.

** German insurer Allianz's Australian unit was chosen as the preferred buyer for the state-controlled property and casualty company Territory Insurance Office, Allianz said on Monday.

** Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is considering making a bid for Coutts, the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

** Egypt's Amer Group will be split into two companies, the real estate company said on Sunday.

** SGL Group, the materials supplier for carbon fibre reinforced parts in BMW's electric cars, is in talks with several other carmakers to supply carbon fibre for a wider range of automotive components, its chief executive said.

** Swiss authorities have given Darwin Airline until the end of January to answer more questions about Etihad Airways' plans to buy a third of the Swiss airline before it gives the deal the green light.

** Spanish property investment company Hispania confirmed early on Saturday a takeover offer for Realia valuing the real estate group at around 151 million euros, just over two thirds of its market valuation.

** ThyssenKrupp would consider a sale of the group's military submarine business under certain conditions, the German steel maker's chief executive told daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

** A planned merger by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd and France's Lafarge to create the world's biggest cement maker might hurt competition in India, the country's antitrust regulator said on Saturday, asking the firms for more details.

** Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, said it might have to pay more than $10 billion to buy its London-based European licensee, Visa Europe Ltd, if its owners exercise their option to sell it.

** Telecom Italia will examine a possible tie-up between its Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes and local group Oi, it said as it announced the sale of mobile phone masts for more than 900 million euros ($1.1 billion).

** Italian utility Acsm Agam said on Monday that talks over a possible tie-up with peer AEB-Gelsia had broken up over valuation issues. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)