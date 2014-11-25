(Adds Telecom Italia, Clarkson, Lucchini, Air France, Schoeller-Bleckmann)

Nov 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain's BT Group could offer at least 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) to Spanish peer Telefonica on top of a 20 percent stake in its share capital for the O2 mobile network, El Confidencial reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

** German drugmaker Bayer AG is considering a fresh attempt to sell its diabetes device business as it sharpens its focus on margin-rich healthcare sectors, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** There are no talks between Telecom Italia and Brazil's Oi for the time being and it would be premature to talk about a possible capital increase for the Italian group, its chief executive said.

** Italy's second-largest steelmaker Lucchini will ask the Italian government for permission to sell its Piombino complex to family-owned Algerian conglomerate Cevital, the company said.

** Spanish competition regulator the CNMV approved private equity firm CVC's takeover offer for Deoleo but said a fair price for the olive oil company would be no lower than 0.395 euros per share.

** British retailer JD Sports plans to dispose of its loss-making fashion division to restructuring specialist Hilco Capital, the company said on Tuesday.

** Austria hopes to get approval this week from BayernLB to sell nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkan network and could sue if the German lender blocks the deal, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said.

** Intesa SanPaolo is interested in buying Coutts International, the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, a source close to the matter said as Italy's biggest retail lender seeks to expand into private banking.

** German retailer Metro AG is selling its Greek cash-and-carry business to local chain Sklavenitis as part of the sprawling group's effort to focus on core markets.

** German airport operator Fraport and Greek energy firm Copelouzos bid 1.23 billion euros ($1.53 billion) to lease and operate 14 Greek regional airports, the country's biggest privatisation deal since its debt crisis.

** South Africa's Steinhoff International will buy clothing retailer Pepkor in a $5.7 billion deal that gives the budget furniture firm exposure to Africa's fast-growing apparel market and strengthens its business in eastern Europe.

** U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp was in talks to sell a controlling stake in its South Korean unit Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to a local private equity firm, Halla Visteon said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP has agreed to acquire a stake in South African tyre dealer Tiger Wheel & Tyre, according to a person familiar with matter, marking its first deal in Africa's most developed economy.

** Diversified pharmaceutical company Sinclair IS Pharma said it was evaluating options including a possible sale, sending its shares up 11 percent in early trading.

** Air France said it is selling a 2.2 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.

** South Korea's Lotte Duty Free said on Tuesday it was casting an eye over assets including Italy's World Duty Free but there had been no meetings between the two, after a report about a possible tie-up boosted shares in the Italian travel retailer.

** Delaware court has held up the merger of oilfield services provider Nabors Industries Ltd's unit with C&J Energy Services Inc, saying C&J's board did not adequately shop the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

** Top ship broker Clarkson is seeking to acquire Norwegian brokerage and investment bank RS Platou for 281.2 million pounds ($442.02 million) in a deal that would create one of the sector's biggest players globally.

** Italian broadcaster Mediaset denied media speculation that it is interested in acquiring internet company Tiscali.

** Two American and two Chinese groups are considering bids for Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, whose owners are seeking a valuation of over 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the situation said.

** Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment (SBO) is buying 67 percent of Canadian oilfield service company Resource Well Completion Technologies Inc in a deal to expand its business portfolio, SBO said on Tuesday.

** Ontario Teachers Pension plan and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board are nearing a deal to acquire Loral Space & Communications Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.8018 euros) ($1 = 0.6362 pounds) (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)