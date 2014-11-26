(Adds Abraaj Investment Management, ArcelorMittal, EBRD, Danone, Bhd; updates Kellogg, Carlyle Group)

Nov 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the Justin Bieber-backed company.

** Kellogg Co, the world's biggest breakfast cereal maker, has offered 908.5 million Egyptian pounds ($127 million) for Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr.

UAE's Abraaj Investment Management said on Wednesday it would raise its price for Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr to 80.58 Egyptian pounds ($11.27) per share following a counter bid by Kellogg Co.

** ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, has submitted a non-binding offer with Italian steel processor Marcegaglia for Italy's Ilva steel plant, handing a lifeline to the loss-making plant mired in an environmental scandal.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest up to 50 million euros ($62 million) for a 20 percent stake in the Balkans network of nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, it said on Wednesday.

** Danone, the world's largest yogurt maker, is weighing a sale of its 20 percent stake in Japan's Yakult Honsha , worth about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

** Singapore's anti-trust regulator on Wednesday expressed concern about IHH Healthcare Bhd's proposed acquisition of a Singaporean unit of India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

** German retailer Douglas has mandated investment bank Macquarie to organise the sale of its Thalia book stores division, which is facing stiff competition from Amazon , according to two people familiar with the deal.

** Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy South African tire retailer Tiger Automotive from Ethos Private Equity, Ethos said on Wednesday, the U.S. buyout firm's first deal in Africa's most developed economy.

** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A SpA is open to merger opportunities in the Lombardy area where it operates, after a failed tie-up between Acsm Agam SpA and peer Gelsia this month left purchase options on the table.

** French private equity group Ardian said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the 65 percent stake in Tunels Barcelona Cadi held by Brazilian bank BTG Pactual Banking Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance will invest $108 million in Indian company Reliance Capital's fund management business for an additional 9 percent stake, the companies said on Wednesday.

** Three of Australia's largest infrastructure funds plan to bid for the country's largest container terminal in a sale expected to fetch about A$5 billion ($4.27 billion) for Victoria state, a source with knowledge of the process said on Wednesday.

** Deutsche Telekom said it and France's Orange had entered into preliminary discussions with Britain's BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd.

** South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group will acquire defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd and three other Samsung Group affiliates, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

** South Korea's Samsung Group said on Wednesday it is selling stakes in four chemical and defence firms for 1.9 trillion won ($1.72 billion) to Hanwha Group, the latest move in the massive task of restructuring the country's largest conglomerate.

** Spain's Banco Santander SA is trying to obtain regulatory approval to sell a part of its stake in a solar energy project in Nevada to two Canadian pension funds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)