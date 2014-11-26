(Adds Arabtec Holding, Hawe, China National Cereals, Delphi, Apollo Global, Finnair, Novartis AG)

Nov 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Presidio Inc in a deal that could value the information technology consulting company at close to $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Switzerland's Novartis AG has agreed to sell its nicotine patch, Habitrol, in order to win U.S. antitrust approval for a consumer healthcare joint venture with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

** Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the Justin Bieber-backed company.

** The battle for control of Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr intensified on Wednesday as Abraaj Investment Management raised its initial bid to trump a rival offer from Kellogg Co.

** Funds managed by Skagen AS have sold their entire holding in Finnish flag carrier Finnair, a disclosure notice showed on Wednesday.

** U.S. car parts maker Delphi's sale of its air conditioning business is being complicated by potential problems with one its South Korean joint venture partners, three people familiar with the deal said.

** Polish telecoms firm Hawe has made a preliminary offer for the Polish state railways telecom arm TK Telekom, a Hawe representative said on Wednesday.

** China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO) will take control of fellow state-owned firm China Huafu Trade and Development Group, a regulator said on Wednesday, as part of Beijing's reforms to boost the efficiency of the state sector.

** ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, has submitted a non-binding offer with Italian steel processor Marcegaglia for Italy's Ilva steel plant, handing a lifeline to the loss-making plant mired in an environmental scandal.

** The former chief executive of Dubai-listed construction firm Arabtec Holding plans to sell his remaining stake in the company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest up to 50 million euros ($62 million) for a 20 percent stake in the Balkans network of nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, it said on Wednesday.

** Danone, the world's largest yogurt maker, is weighing a sale of its 20 percent stake in Japan's Yakult Honsha , worth about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

** Singapore's anti-trust regulator on Wednesday expressed concern about IHH Healthcare Bhd's proposed acquisition of a Singaporean unit of India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

** German retailer Douglas has mandated investment bank Macquarie to organise the sale of its Thalia book stores division, which is facing stiff competition from Amazon , according to two people familiar with the deal.

** Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy South African tire retailer Tiger Automotive from Ethos Private Equity, Ethos said on Wednesday, the U.S. buyout firm's first deal in Africa's most developed economy.

** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A SpA is open to merger opportunities in the Lombardy area where it operates, after a failed tie-up between Acsm Agam SpA and peer Gelsia this month left purchase options on the table.

** Private French equity firm Ardian SARL will pay 145.5 million euros ($182 million) for the 65 percent stake in Spanish toll-road operator Tunels Barcelona e Cadí held by Brazilian investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA.

** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance will invest $108 million in Indian company Reliance Capital's fund management business for an additional 9 percent stake, the companies said on Wednesday.

** Three of Australia's largest infrastructure funds plan to bid for the country's largest container terminal in a sale expected to fetch about A$5 billion ($4.27 billion) for Victoria state, a source with knowledge of the process said on Wednesday.

** Deutsche Telekom said it and France's Orange had entered into preliminary discussions with Britain's BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd.

** South Korea's Samsung Group said on Wednesday it is selling stakes in four chemical and defence firms for 1.9 trillion won ($1.72 billion) to Hanwha Group, the latest move in the massive task of restructuring the country's largest conglomerate.

** Spain's Banco Santander SA is trying to obtain regulatory approval to sell a part of its stake in a solar energy project in Nevada to two Canadian pension funds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) ($1=0.8008 euros) (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)