Nov 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:

** Germany has approved Canadian smartphone maker Blackberry's planned acquisition of Secusmart, the encryption technology of which is used to protect the mobile devices of top politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic gained European Union regulatory approval on Friday for its $43 billion takeover of Covidien Plc after agreeing to sell its Irish rival's drug-coated balloon catheter business.

** Germany's BMW is not interested in buying a stake in U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday, citing a BMW statement.

** A Marseille court took the France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM under its protection on Friday, giving the company, which has already stopped payments to its creditors, six months to find a buyer.

** India is set for more banking acquisitions after a record $2.4 billion takeover last week ended four years of a deals drought, as lenders fight for market share and wider reach amid looming competition from a new breed of players.

** Colombia's food industry conglomerate Grupo Nutresa has paid 830 billion pesos ($383.3 million) to buy the country's largest fast food chain, El Corral, as the producer of pasta, chocolate and coffee expands into out-of-home consumption.

** The chairman of Spain's Telefonica has said the telecom company is seeking a "global alliance" with Britain's BT with cash and shares in exchange for Telefonica unit O2, a spokesman for Telefonica confirmed on Friday.

** Allianz is close to selling the personal insurance business of Fireman's Fund, a U.S. insurer the German company bought in 1991, according to media reports.

** German utility E.ON SE is close to selling its Spanish operations for as much as 2.6 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to a joint venture led by Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** French insurer AXA said on Friday it was buying control of Nigeria's fourth-largest insurer in a push for growth on a continent where many people are uninsured.

** Dutch construction company Ballast Nedam said on Friday it had agreed to sell its offshore engineering business to privately-owned rival Van Oord for an undisclosed sum, and said the company would make an operating loss for the year.

** South Korea's fourth attempt to sell a controlling stake in Woori Bank valued at $2.7 billion collapsed after a combination of stringent regulations and weak business prospects turned off an already small pool of potential investors.

** Retailer Kesko has pushed back and scaled down its plan to sell some of its store sites, sending the Finnish company's shares 6 percent lower.

** Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London's Canary Wharf, said an upturn in property markets means it is now worth 2.82 billion pounds ($4.42 billion), more than the takeover offer from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners.

** Karachi-based Meezan Bank Ltd has received regulatory approval to study the acquisition of the Pakistani unit of HSBC Bank Oman, the sharia-compliant lender said in a bourse filing on Friday.

** Austria's CA Immobilien said while it generally appreciated new shareholder O1's decision to increase its stake in the real estate company, it would refrain from advising shareholders on whether to accept the offer.

** Serbia invited applications on Friday for a financial adviser to help manage the sale of a majority stake in Komercijalna Banka, the country's second-largest lender.