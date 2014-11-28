(Adds Vodafone, P&G, BCE Inc, Airbus, Portugal Telecom, Fresenius, Altice, TPG, Swedish Match, Group, Danone,)

Nov 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Friday:

** Vodafone is reviewing potential acquisitions, including of Europe's leading cable operator Liberty Global , to counter the pending consolidation among rivals in Britain, five people close to the matter said.

** Procter & Gamble Co is working with Goldman Sachs to explore the sale of its Wella hair care business that could be worth around $7 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the world's largest consumer products company streamlines its business.

** Germany has approved Canadian smartphone maker Blackberry's planned acquisition of Secusmart, the encryption technology of which is used to protect the mobile devices of top politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic gained European Union regulatory approval on Friday for its $43 billion takeover of Covidien Plc after agreeing to sell its Irish rival's drug-coated balloon catheter business.

** Germany's BMW is not interested in buying a stake in U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday, citing a BMW statement.

** BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, said it would buy mobile phone retailer Glentel Inc for about C$594 million ($520 million) in cash and stock.

** Airbus Group sold 8 percent of Dassault Aviation back to the French planemaker in a deal worth 794 million euros on Friday - the first step towards unwinding an awkward 16-year-old link to its defence market rival. The move will result in a net reduction of Airbus Group's stake from 46.3 percent to 42.1 percent.

** Private equity funds Bain Capital and Apax Partners, together with Portuguese conglomerate Semapa, submitted a firm offer to buy Portugal Telecom's operations in Portugal from Brazil's Oi, three sources said.

** Germany's Fresenius is considering pulling out of the bidding for French food group Danone's medical nutrition unit because of frustration with the slow progress of the process, two sources familiar with the situation said..

** A Marseille court took the France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM under its protection on Friday, giving the company, which has already stopped payments to its creditors, six months to find a buyer.

** India is set for more banking acquisitions after a record $2.4 billion takeover last week ended four years of a deals drought, as lenders fight for market share and wider reach amid looming competition from a new breed of players.

** Colombia's food industry conglomerate Grupo Nutresa has paid 830 billion pesos ($383.3 million) to buy the country's largest fast food chain, El Corral, as the producer of pasta, chocolate and coffee expands into out-of-home consumption.

** The chairman of Spain's Telefonica has said the telecom company is seeking a "global alliance" with Britain's BT with cash and shares in exchange for Telefonica unit O2, a spokesman for Telefonica confirmed on Friday.

** Allianz is close to selling the personal insurance business of Fireman's Fund, a U.S. insurer the German company bought in 1991, according to media reports.

** German utility E.ON SE is close to selling its Spanish operations for as much as 2.6 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to a joint venture led by Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** French insurer AXA said on Friday it was buying control of Nigeria's fourth-largest insurer in a push for growth on a continent where many people are uninsured.

** Dutch construction company Ballast Nedam said on Friday it had agreed to sell its offshore engineering business to privately-owned rival Van Oord for an undisclosed sum, and said the company would make an operating loss for the year.

** South Korea's fourth attempt to sell a controlling stake in Woori Bank valued at $2.7 billion collapsed after a combination of stringent regulations and weak business prospects turned off an already small pool of potential investors.

** Telecoms group Altice said it would partner with CTT, Portugal's postal service, on projects in the event that it won a bidding war with private equity funds to buy the country's incumbent telecom operator.

** TPG is exiting its whole investment in car dealership China Grand Automotive Services (CGA) through a sale to Haitong Securities and a third party investor, according to regulatory filings and sources close to the transaction.

** Swedish Match AB and Skandinavisk Holding, the owners of Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG), are in talks with private equity firms about a possible sale of the cigar maker, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Retailer Kesko has pushed back and scaled down its plan to sell some of its store sites, sending the Finnish company's shares 6 percent lower.

** Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London's Canary Wharf, said an upturn in property markets means it is now worth 2.82 billion pounds ($4.42 billion), more than the takeover offer from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners.

** Karachi-based Meezan Bank Ltd has received regulatory approval to study the acquisition of the Pakistani unit of HSBC Bank Oman, the sharia-compliant lender said in a bourse filing on Friday.

** Austria's CA Immobilien said while it generally appreciated new shareholder O1's decision to increase its stake in the real estate company, it would refrain from advising shareholders on whether to accept the offer.

** Serbia invited applications on Friday for a financial adviser to help manage the sale of a majority stake in Komercijalna Banka, the country's second-largest lender. ($1 = C$1.14) ($1 = 0.80 euros) ($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = 605.30 pesos) (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)