(Updates Club Mediterranee; adds Hosken Consolidated Investments, E.ON, Novo Banco)

Dec 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Telecom group Altice SA has agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about 7.4 billion euros ($9.2 billion), in what will be its third large acquisition this year.

** Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington agreed on Monday to take over third-ranked rival Gagfah in a 3.9 billion euro ($4.9 billion) cash and shares deal, strengthening its lead in a fragmented sector.

** John Laing Infrastructure Fund offered on Monday to buy Balfour Beatty's portfolio of public-private partnership assets, in sectors like education and health, for 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in cash.

** London-listed oil producer Dragon Oil has dropped an $800 million takeover offer for rival Petroceltic, blaming weak oil prices that have fallen around 35 percent since the deal was first announced in October.

** Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Monday that it had sold its Illius Properties business to Salmon Real Estate for 157.5 million pounds ($247 million) as part of its plan to sell non-core assets and bolster its capital.

** British bank Virgin Money said it had sold small regional lender Church House Trust to Ocean Industries for 13 million pounds ($20.4 million), four years after buying the business.

** Australia's IFM Investors intends to raise its offer for Vienna Airport to 82 euros per share from 80 euros, IFM said on Monday, after a bloc of investors held out for at least that much.

** Oilfield services provider Weatherford International Plc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Lubrizol Corp would pay $750 million in cash for two businesses that provide chemicals and drilling fluids for oil and gas production.

** Bosnia's largest engineering group, Energoinvest , has signed a 29 million euro deal ($36 million) to build a 400 kV power transmission line in neighboring Montenegro, it said on Monday.

** South Africa's Hosken Consolidated Investments will buy back $27 million worth of shares from management, the investment firm said, giving the executives funds to buy out its biggest shareholder from an HCI spin-off investment.

** Germany's top utility, E.ON, said it would split in two, spinning off power plants to focus on renewable energy and power grids, in a dramatic response to industry changes that could trigger similar moves at European peers.

** Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang sweetened his bid for Club Mediterranee at the last minute, outbidding Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi's offer in France's longest-running takeover battle.

** Morgan Advanced Materials Plc rejected an all-share takeover proposal from Vesuvius Plc that it said would have exposed its shareholders to lower margin businesses in the iron and steel sector.

** Dutch animal feed company Nutreco said on Monday it had bought two animal nutrition companies in Brazil, growing revenues from the country by almost 70 percent, as part of its strategy of expanding in fast-growing emerging markets.

** China's AVIC Capital Co Ltd said on Monday it had canceled a plan to acquire Avolon Holdings Ltd after the U.S. aircraft leasing firm's board and shareholders rejected the proposed price, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

** Novo Banco, the lender carved out of Banco Espirito Santo , should be sold to the highest bidder and its sale should not be limited by a deadline, the head of Portugal's largest listed bank said.

($1 = 0.80 euros) ($1 = 0.64 British pound) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)