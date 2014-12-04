(Adds GSK, Enbridge, Barnes & Noble, Dollar General, Budapest Bank, Songbird Estates, Unilever, New York Life Insurance Co; updates Orange, Technip)

Dec 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** South Korea's government has suspended the sale of a controlling stake in Woori Bank valued at around $2.7 billion, the country's financial regulator said on Thursday.

** Mitsubishi Estate, Japan's leading developer, and ANA Holdings, Japan's largest airline, have teamed up to bid for rights to operate facilities at Sendai Airport in northern Japan, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Shares in Pierre & Vacances rose more than 5 percent on Thursday, after the French holiday group halved its annual net loss and told Les Echos newspaper it was looking to partner with a Chinese firm to boost its growth prospects.

** Global miner Rio Tinto is not looking to make any major acquisitions to protect itself from a potential Glencore takeover, Chief Executive Sam Walsh said at a meeting with investors on Thursday.

** Pay-TV group Sky said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC Capital Partners , in a move that values the online betting business at 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion).

** South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday it and other shareholders of POSCO Specialty Steel planned to sell all of their stakes to SeAH Besteel for 1.1 trillion Korean won ($986.5 million).

** GlaxoSmithKline said it had decided not to sell a portfolio of older drugs marketed in North America and Europe after considering offers from potential buyers.

** Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment could finance takeovers worth up to 150 million euros ($185 million) without surpassing its debt-to-equity ratio target, Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann was quoted as saying.

** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has acquired the subscription rights in Spanish builder FCC from top shareholder Esther Koplowitz for 150 million euros ($184.5 million), FCC said on Thursday.

** Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said late on Wednesday it will transfer its Canadian liquids pipelines business and certain renewable energy assets to its Canadian affiliate Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

** German wine seller Hawesko's management said on Thursday that a 40-euro-per-share takeover bid by shareholder Detlev Meyer was too low and recommended that investors do not accept the offer.

** U.S. retailer Best Buy Co Inc said on Thursday it would sell its struggling China business, Five Star, to domestic real estate firm Zhejiang Jiayuan Group, to focus on its North American business.

** Barnes & Noble Inc struck a deal to buy Microsoft Corp's stake in Nook Media LLC, ending a two-year partnership and clearing the way for the bookseller to spin off its loss-making e-reader and digital content division.

** China is considering proposals to merge its two biggest nuclear power firms as it bids to compete to build reactors overseas, three industry officials familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

** Dollar General Corp said it remained committed to buying Family Dollar Stores Inc, which would solidify its place as the No. 1 U.S. discount retailer.

** PT First Media Tbk, the media arm of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, is considering selling more shares in its unit PT Link Net Tbk to raise funds for a planned expansion, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

** The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development has sold half of its stake in Poland's third-largest bank BZ WBK , or 0.47 percent of the bank, with a small discount to the market price of 388 zlotys, EBRD said on Thursday.

** Hungary said it has signed a preliminary agreement to buy Budapest Bank, the country's eighth-biggest lender, from GE Capital, part of the government's efforts to increase state control of key sectors of the economy.

** BTG, the healthcare group best known for treating rattlesnake bites and varicose veins, is expanding into lung care by buying a Californian firm that has developed a device to prop open airways.

** Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard said he expected BT Group to decide before Christmas whether it would bid for UK's largest mobile network operator, EE, or its smaller rival, Telefonica's 02. EE is owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom.

Separately, EU antitrust regulators have decided to expand their investigation of Orange's planned 3.4 billion euro ($4.2 billion) bid for broadband specialist Jazztel in Spain.

** The sale of Austrian home-improvements store chain BauMax is under way, with a deadline for binding offers ending on Dec. 18, Austrian magazine News said on Thursday, citing documents from investment bank Mediobanca.

** Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and a North American investor have upped their joint bid for Songbird Estates , the owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district, with an offer that values the company at 2.6 billion pounds ($4.1 billion).

Songbird rejected an initial 2.2 billion-pound approach from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners.

** Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd is in talks to buy Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo's (BES) investment banking unit as Chinese finance firms snap up more overseas assets to try to offset slowing growth at home.

** French oil services group Technip has not submitted a formal offer for CGG at this stage, two sources close to the deal told Reuters after rumours of a fresh bid boosted shares in the seismic specialist.

** Danish business services firm ISS has sold its Indian cash and valuables services business to unlisted Indian company SIS Prosegur for an undisclosed amount.

** Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever is on the hunt to acquire higher-end personal care brands, its chief executive said.

** China's Bright Food Group Co has acquired Guangxi Fengshan Sugar Group, a leading miller in the southern Guangxi region, the company said on Wednesday, boosting its share of the world's second largest sugar market.

** New York Life Insurance Co said on Thursday its asset management business, New York Life Investment Management, is set to acquire New York-based ETF provider IndexIQ, which is well known for its alternative investment strategies.

** ICAP Plc, the world's largest interdealer broker, said it would combine its foreign exchange trading platform EBS and fixed income trading platform BrokerTec.

($1 = 0.64 British pound) ($1 = 1,115.10 Korean won) ($1 = 0.81 euro) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)