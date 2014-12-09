(Adds Merck, AAR Corp, Entergy, Santander, Spirit Aerosystems)

Dec 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it will proceed with its planned $8.4 billion purchase of Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc and still expects the deal to boost its long-term earnings, despite a court ruling that could speed the arrival of generic forms of Cubist's top-selling product.

** U.S. aviation support company AAR Corp has put German cargo handling firm Telair up for sale, in a deal that could value Telair at up to 800 million euros ($988 million), three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Entergy Corp said it would buy a natural gas-fired power generation station in Arkansas for about $948 million as it looks to meet increased demand and continues to modernize its fleet of utilities.

** Spain's Santander is considering buying out the 28 percent of its U.S. auto finance business that is currently listed on the stock market, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc said it had been approached by a number of parties, including Spain's Repsol SA, for various transactions.

** Brazil's Vale SA said it sold a stake in its Mozambique coal mine to Japanese trader Mitsui & Co Ltd for $763 million, as it looks to shore up its balance sheet during a period of lower commodity prices.

** Heavily indebted Indonesian state-owned carrier PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines is exploring restructuring options including a debt-to-equity swap and finding strategic investors, its chief executive told Reuters.

** Britain's Land Securities Group Plc has sold Scottish real estate worth 224.1 million pounds ($350.9 million) to HSBC Holdings Plc as it focuses on larger commercial property assets in and around London.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will announce as soon as next week that it will buy Citigroup Inc's Japanese consumer banking business, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Dutch pharmaceuticals wholesaler Brocacef said that it was taking over businesses of Mediq, a medical supplies and equipment provider, to create a company with combined sales of 2.1 billion euros ($2.59 billion).

** Aircraft fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said it would pay aero parts supplier Triumph Group Inc $160 million to take its business that makes wings for two Gulfstream jets.

** Media group Vivendi SA is interested in buying the French magazine titles belonging to Roularta Media Group NV including the news weekly L'Express, said Chairman Vincent Bollore.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it bought a majority stake in India's Newgen KnowledgeWorks, a provider of publishing and technical services, for $32.8 million.

** Airbus Group NV has agreed to sell its minority stake in Finnish defense company Patria as it presses ahead with efforts to streamline its defense and space activities.

** India's Reliance Industries Ltd said it would transfer its textile business into a new joint venture with China's Shandong Ruyi Science and Technology Group Co Ltd (Ruyi).

** Italy will sell a first stake of its state rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato in 2016, the company's Chief Executive Michele Elia said.

** Indonesian state-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk said it might merge with peer PT Indofarma Tbk as part of a government consolidation plan for the sector.

($1 = 0.64 British pounds) ($1 = 0.81 euros) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)