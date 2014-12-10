(Adds Tyco, Danone, Essar Group)

Dec 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2130 GMT on Wednesday:

** British gas giant BG Group Plc said it would sell its Australian QCLNG Pipeline business for $5 billion to APA Group.

** French food group Danone SA's board will discuss this week whether to sell its medical nutrition business to a Fresenius -led group or to Hospira Inc for more than 3 billion euros ($3.73 billion), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

** Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang's Fosun International conglomerate is set to sweeten its offer for holiday group Club Mediterranee to outbid Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, one of Guo's partners told the Financial Times.

** Belden Inc, a maker of networking and cable products, said it would buy Tripwire, a Portland-based cybersecurity firm, for $710 million.

** The chairman and chief executive of Tencent Holdings Ltd has cashed in shares worth HK$3 billion ($387 million)in the Chinese Internet firm this month, according to regulatory filings made with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

** Yamana Gold Inc said it would place some of its Brazilian assets that have been deemed non-core into a subsidiary called Brio Gold and that it would explore a potential sale along with other options for the unit in 2015.

** Safety and security product maker Tyco International Ltd said it would buy Industrial Safety Technologies, which makes gas and flame detection gear, from Battery Ventures for $329.5 million.

** Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is willing to sell down stakes in some of its assets amid a collapse in iron ore prices, but the world's fourth-biggest iron ore miner says it is under no pressure to take quick action.

** Banca Transilvania, Romania's third-biggest bank, said on Wednesday it would buy Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's Romanian business, in a deal that could mark the first move in a wave of sector consolidation in the eastern European country.

** Troubled British outsourcer Serco is in talks to sell its environmental services arm to turnaround specialist Rutland Partners for around 75 million pounds ($118 million), a source close to the situation said.

** An Orascom subsidiary has approved the sale of 140 million Egyptian pounds ($19.6 million) of assets to Accelero Capital group, Orascom said.

** India's Essar Group will sign a long-term crude oil import deal with Russia's Rosneft OAO during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi on Thursday, government and industry sources said on Wednesday.

** Uganda delayed on Wednesday the target date for announcing a lead investor in its planned crude oil refinery to February next year after bidders requested incentives for the project.

** Goodrich Petroleum Corp said it would explore strategic options for all or a part of its Eagle Ford shale assets in South Texas to boost liquidity, as oil prices fall.

** Czech beer group Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has taken full control of its Rychtar brewery after exercising an option to buy the 30 percent share it did not own, the company said.

** South Africa's biggest cement maker PPC has received a merger proposal from unlisted rival Afrisam Group, the company said, a tie-up that would create a firm big enough to dominate the domestic building material market.

** Investment Corp of Dubai, which holds stakes in many of the emirate's top companies, expects to complete a deal to increase its stake in Dubai Aerospace Enterprise by the end of the year, a top official told Reuters.

** Publishers Axel Springer and Politico have bought Belgian publication European Voice and plan to rebrand it to the European edition of Politico, the publishers said.

** Shuttered Revel Casino Hotel filed an emergency motion late on Tuesday, seeking approval to terminate its deal with Brookfield Property Partners LP and schedule a hearing to approve the sale to backup bidder Polo North Country Club Inc. ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 7.15 Egyptian pounds) ($1 = 0.63 pounds) ($1 = 0.8037 euros) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)