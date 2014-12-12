(Adds Hearst Corp, Bain, Gazprom, Repsol, revel Casino)
Dec 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Hearst Corp said it will raise its stake in global credit
rating agency Fitch Group to 80 percent from 50 percent in a
deal valued at about $2 billion as the media giant diversifies
away from its newspaper foundations.
** China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC)
has agreed to buy a building unit of Leighton
Holdings Ltd for A$1.15 billion ($951 million), gaining
a foothold in Australia ahead of an anticipated construction
flurry.
** Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc said it would
buy stock photography company Fotolia for $800 million.
** U.S.-based private equity group Bain is hoping to win the
bidding for German elevator components maker Wittur in a
potential deal worth more than 600 million euros ($750 million),
several people familiar with the transaction said.
** China's ID Leisure International Capital plans to buy No.
2 Australian cinema chain The Hoyts Group from buyout firm
Pacific Equity Partners in a deal expected to fetch about A$900
million ($743 million), a person with knowledge of the matter
said.
** Private firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP is in discussions
to acquire U.S. hospice firm Curo Health Services from private
equity firm GTCR LLC, according to people familiar with the
matter, in a deal that could top $700 million, including debt.
** Buyout group Permira has sold an 11 percent
stake in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss for 500
million euros ($620 million), a source familiar with the matter
said.
** Private equity firm GTCR LLC is in advanced talks to
acquire Fairway Outdoor Advertising LLC, the fourth-largest such
firm in the United States, for around $550 million, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said
on Friday that its board would discuss the possibility of the
company divesting its stake in Finnish gas utility Gasum.
** Spanish oil major Repsol SA is finalising a bid
to acquire Canada's Talisman Energy Inc and has sent
executives to Calgary to step up talks, a source with knowledge
of the matter said on Friday.
** A bankruptcy court judge approved an unopposed request to
terminate the sale of the Revel casino in Atlantic City to
Brookfield Asset Management at a hearing on Friday.
** Canadian oil and gas company Ivanhoe Energy
flagged "going concern" doubts and said it was
exploring a sale of the company.
** Dutch marine services company Boskalis said its
jointly-owned subsidiary Smit Lamnalco had agreed to buy the
Australian towage business of Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin
Shipping Ltd.
** French power group EDF SA said it bought a 51
percent participation in SINOP Energy Co, which is in charge of
constructing and operating the 400 megawatt SINOP hydroelectric
dam in northern Mato Grosso, Brazil. EDF did not give financial
details.
** DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc said Hearst Corp has
bought a 25 percent stake in its YouTube teen network,
Awesomeness TV, for $81.25 million.
** Austrian property group Conwert has agreed to
sell its entire Czech portfolio and most of its assets in
Slovakia as it sharpens its focus on Germany and Austria, it
said. The combined transaction volume is 48.5 million euros ($60
million).
** Window and door maker Inwido Publ AB is looking
to buy companies in the central parts of Europe, its top chief
said, adding that while most savings measures have been
completed there will probably be more restructuring ahead.
($1 = A$1.21)
($1 = 0.81 euros)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)