(Adds BNP Paribas, One Equity, Deere, Aer Lingus, Grupo Bimbo,
Roche; updates Alcatel Lucent)
Dec 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel's NJJ Capital has agreed to
buy Swiss mobile operator Orange Switzerland from private equity
group Apax Partners for 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion),
Apax said.
** Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation
Couche-Tard Inc will buy smaller U.S. rival Pantry Inc
for about $861 million to boost its presence in the
southeastern and Gulf Coast regions of the United States.
** Shareholders in British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
have approved a planned deal with Switzerland's Novartis
, which will see the two pharmaceutical groups trade
more than $20 billion of assets.
** BNP Paribas' personal finance arm has agreed to
buy the consumer loans business of South Africa-based JD Group
for an undisclosed sum, the French bank said on
Thursday.
** Two of Europe's top three remaining telecommunications
equipment companies, Nokia Networks and
Alcatel-Lucent, have revived talks on a possible
merger, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing
company sources.
** German insurer Allianz said on Thursday that it
had agreed to sell its Fireman's Fund personal insurance
business with high net worth individuals to insurer ACE Ltd
for $365 million.
** Bankers are working on debt financing totaling around 1.5
billion euros ($1.84 billion) to back a potential sale of One
Equity Partners' (OEP) Austrian packaging company Constantia
Flexibles, banking sources said on Thursday.
** Deere & Co has sold its crop insurance unit to
Farmer's Mutual Hail Insurance Co. In a memo to agents obtained
by Reuters, Deere said it would make an official announcement
regarding the sale later Thursday. Terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
** British mutual insurance group LV said on
Thursday that it had agreed to take over the majority of rival
company Teachers Assurance's business interests.
** Aer Lingus has rejected a takeover approach
from the owner of British Airways, which is keen to
gain control of the Irish airline's slots at London's Heathrow
Airport.
** Mexico's Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, the world's
No. 1 breadmaker, has agreed to buy the bakery division of
Saputo Inc in its second Canadian purchase this year.
** Switzerland's Roche said on Thursday it had
agreed to pay up to $489 million to acquire Austrian biotech
company Dutalys, a specialist in the discovery and development
of so-called bi-specific antibodies.
** Billionaire Dietmar Hopp has been given the go-ahead to
take majority control of Hoffenheim next season after two
decades of investment, the German Football League said on
Thursday.
** German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen will
consider further small acquisitions, it said on Thursday, as it
sets up integration teams to complete its purchase of U.S. rival
TRW in the first half of 2015.
** Shares in German Internet service company QSC
jumped on Thursday after Manager Magazin reported bigger peer
United Internet was interested in buying its network.
** Oil major Shell said on Thursday it had sold
parts of its Norwegian downstream business to Finnish fuel firm
ST1 for an undisclosed sum, further divesting parts of its
downstream activities.
** French rail operator SNCF is considering using its
preemption purchase rights on the Eurostar train service to
block certain bidders for the stake put up for sale by its
partner, the British government, according to Les Echos
newspaper.
** Deutsche Bank is considering strategic changes
and may sell its Postbank-branded retail unit, in a
major reversal as a hoped-for turnaround in profitability slips
out of reach.
** Indonesian telecommunications firm PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk
said it would gain a 6 percent stake in peer PT
Smartfren Telecom Tbk as part of a network merger
deal.
** Carrefour has sold a 10 percent stake in its
Brazilian business to billionaire Abilio Diniz, in a first step
towards a possible separate listing, as Europe's largest
retailer looks to raise cash to accelerate growth in its
second-largest market.
** Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co has again raised
its bid for Egyptian snack maker Bisco Misr,
outbidding private equity group Abraaj for the third time and
snatching the lead in a $140 million takeover battle.
** Shareholders of DP World have approved buying
Economic Zones World from its majority shareholder and also
backed the port operator's delisting from the London Stock
Exchange, the Dubai-based company said on Thursday.
** Finland's top media house Sanoma has agreed
the sale of its stake in Fashion Press, which publishes
magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire in Russia, more than
a year after putting the stake on sale as part of a strategic
review.
** U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp has agreed to
sell its majority-owned South Korean unit for $3.6 billion,
cashing in on a quadrupling of the air conditioning firm's share
price in the last five years as Visteon refocuses on in-car
electronics.
South Korea's Hankook Tire said on Thursday that
it had agreed to buy a 19.49 percent stake in the unit for 1.08
trillion Korean won ($984 million) to diversify the tire maker's
business portfolio.
** Hungary's central bank is to take control of
government-owned MKB Bank and reorganize the
loss-making lender while its problem loans may be hived off into
the country's newly-created bad bank.
** Australia's New South Wales state said it planned to
raise $16 billion by selling just under half its electricity
network, using proceeds from one of the country's biggest
privatizations for major rail, road and other infrastructure
upgrades.
** Olam's $1.3 billion deal to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland's cocoa processing business may reduce
liquidity in the niche cocoa bean trade, raising concerns about
volatile prices and a potential shake-up of customer
relationships.
** Tech-focused private equity firm Spectrum Equity is
acquiring control of ExactBid, a private company that makes
software for the commercial real estate sector, according to
sources close to the matter.
** A unit of South Korean poultry firm Harim Group said on
Thursday that a court chose its parent's holding company as the
preferred bidder to buy bulk shipper PanOcean Co Ltd
in a deal worth at least 850 billion won ($771 million).
($1 = 2.71 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 7.15 Egyptian pounds)
($1 = 0.81 euros)
($1 = 1,097.74 won)
($1 = 254.31 forints)
($1 = 1.23 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 0.98 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)