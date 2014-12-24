(Adds Kellogg Co)

Dec 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. surgical implant maker Stryker Corp is planning a takeover offer for British medical device maker Smith & Nephew that may come within weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Sony Corp is considering a sale of its Sony/ATV Music Publishing unit, which owns the rights to most of the Beatles' songs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the company's leaked internal emails. The unit, which Sony owns jointly with deceased pop star Michael Jackson's estate, is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion-$2 billion, the Journal said.

** Germany's HeidelbergCement AG said on Wednesday it clinched a deal to sell its Hanson Building Products business to private equity firm Lone Star Funds for $1.4 billion.

** Kellogg Co, the world's largest maker of breakfast cereals, raised its bid for Egyptian snack maker Bisco Misr on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from UAE's Abraaj in an intensifying $144 million takeover battle.

UAE's Abraaj Investment Management is seeking regulatory approval to raise its bid for Bisco Misr to 88.09 Egyptian pounds ($12) per share, aiming to top a rival bid by Kellogg as the deadline for the takeover of the snackmaker loomed.

** Greece's fourth-largest lender Alpha Bank will launch a joint venture with Spanish financial services firm Aktua Soluciones Financieras to manage a substantial chunk of its non-performing loans, it said on Wednesday.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) will buy Citigroup Inc's Japanese retail banking operations in October for about 40 billion yen ($330 million), people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc unit will announce the long-awaited purchase on Thursday, the sources said.

** Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said on Wednesday it was considering a range of options for its shipbuilding business, including splitting it off into a separate company.

** Spanish bank Santander SA on Tuesday formalized its interest in acquiring Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo rescued by the state in August, Santander's Portuguese unit said in a statement. ($1 = 7.15 Egyptian pounds) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)