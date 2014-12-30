(Adds Siemens; Updates Boubyan Bank)
Dec 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** China's top two trainmakers said they will merge,
creating a $26 billion company able to compete with the likes of
Germany's Siemens AG and Canada's Bombardier Inc
for global rail deals.
** A Qatari-led $4 billion bid for Songbird Estates
, majority owner of London's Canary Wharf financial
district, has received backing from U.S. fund manager Franklin
Mutual Advisers, the bidders said in their final offer document
published.
** Bankrupt cancer vaccine maker Dendreon Corp
will move ahead with a court-supervised auction of the company
without a customary initial bidder, known as a stalking horse,
the company's attorney said on Monday.
** Commercial Bank of Kuwait KSC has cut its stake
in Boubyan Bank KSC to about 12.7 percent from the
19.9 percent which it held in September, CBK's chief executive
said.
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)