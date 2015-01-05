Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** The Burkard-Schenker family, which owns a controlling stake in Swiss chemicals firm Sika, said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit to help push through a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.73 billion) takeover by French building materials company Saint-Gobain.
** NPS Pharmaceuticals, which develops treatment for rare diseases, is looking for a buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported.
** Air Arabia has bought a 49 percent stake in Jordan's Petra Airlines, the United Arab Emirates-based carrier said on Monday. Petra Airlines will be rebranded as Air Arabia Jordan and the UAE carrier will establish a hub at Amman's Queen Alia International Airport, with operations to commence under the new name in the first quarter, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse.
** NTT DoCoMo Inc said on Monday it had asked a London court to ensure Tata Sons Ltd found a buyer willing to pay at least $1.1 billion for the Japanese carrier's stake in a struggling Indian joint venture. DoCoMo was seeking arbitration after Tata failed to find a buyer for its 26.5 percent stake in Tata Teleservices Ltd.
** British health insurance provider Bupa plans to raise its stake to 49 percent in an Indian joint venture with Max India Ltd, the companies said, in the first instance of a foreign company raising its holding in an Indian insurance venture after a rule change.
** Nasdaq OMX Group Inc will buy smart beta index provider Dorsey, Wright & Associates LLC for $225 million to boost its index business.
** A unit of Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT for $278 million, in the Taiwanese group's third overseas deal in the past six months.
** Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl denied on Monday a newspaper report that Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd would buy a stake in Thailand's largest listed hospital operator. The Star reported that IHH Healthcare was looking to buy a stake of 11.5 percent in the Thai hospital firm.
** Troubled Scottish soccer club Rangers said on Monday it had received an approach from Robert Sarver, the owner of Phoenix Suns basketball team, which could lead to a takeover offer.
** French holiday company Club Mediterrannee is expected to back an offer from a consortium led by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang this week after Italian rival bidder Andrea Bonomi declined to raise his offer on Friday.
** Energy Fuels Inc said that it agreed to buy Uranerz Energy Corp in a roughly $150 million all-stock combination of the U.S. uranium products.
** A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Monday she would approve the sale of the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to a Florida developer who bid $95.4 million for the complex, which cost $2.4 billion to build.
** Danish television and sound system maker Bang & Olufsen would consider any bid approach from a larger rival as it seeks a response to problems that caused a profit warning last month, its chairman said. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Mentor Graphics - On March 28, co and Siemens industry received merger control clearance from ministry of commerce of People's Republic of China