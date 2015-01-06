UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Jan 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Telecoms provider O2 Czech Republic decided to spin off its fixed and mobile infrastructure into a separate entity that would provide wholesale services to other market players, the company said on Tuesday.
** Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said the company is not planning any major acquisitions, following a report that Verizon had approached AOL Inc for a potential deal.
** Facebook Inc acquired wit.ai, a company that makes voice recognition technology for wearable devices and Internet- connected appliances, the latest sign of its ambition to extend its reach beyond computers and smartphones.
** Coach Inc said it would buy women's luxury footwear company Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC from private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at up to $574 million, as it looks to expand its high-end offerings to better compete with rivals such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and Kate Spade & Co.
** Shareholders in Egypt's Bisco Misr have agreed to sell a controlling stake to Kellogg as the world's largest breakfast cereal maker emerged as the likely winner of an $87 million takeover battle for the cake and biscuit producer.
** Spanish engineering firm Abengoa has teamed up with a U.S. infrastructure firm to manage and fund its renewable energy projects, in a move that should help the company reduce its debt.
EIG Global Energy Partners will take a majority stake in the portfolio of projects, which need more than $9.5 billion in financing, the Spanish firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
** South Africa's competition body on Tuesday gave online retailer Takealot a conditional nod to acquire Kalahari.com, one of Naspers' e-commerce firms, which would help form a formidable e-tailer to take on brick-and-mortar stores.
** State-backed lender BayernLB and German private bank Berenberg have agreed to a strategic partnership in financing and investment banking, the two firms said on Tuesday.
** TV distributor Entertainment One is buying a majority stake in The Mark Gordon Company (MGC), the producer of TV show "Grey's Anatomy" and movies including "Speed" and "Saving Private Ryan", to create a new TV and film studio joint venture.
** Troubled Scottish soccer club Rangers International Football Club Plc said it had rejected a possible takeover offer from Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns basketball team, as it did not adequately value a controlling interest in the club. Sarver had proposed an 18 million pound ($27 million) offer for a controlling stake in Rangers via a share placing.
($1 = 0.6558 pounds) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)
