(Adds Dick's Sporting Goods, Banca Carige, Extenet Systems,
Fininvest, Raiffeisen)
Jan 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is holding early-stage
conversations with a handful of buyout firms about going
private, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Investment firm 3G Capital Partners LP is looking at new
acquisition targets after investors pledged about $5 billion to
form a new takeover fund, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. Executives at the New
York-based Brazilian investment firm are discussing the
possibility of buying a food or beverage company such as
Campbell Soup Co or even PepsiCo Inc, the
newspaper reported.
** India's Suzlon Energy Ltd said a media report
on Wednesday that the wind turbine maker was in talks with
potential buyers for an about $2.5 billion sale of its German
unit was "baseless and false."
** WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems, whose washers and
dryers are used weekly by more than 5 million people in North
America, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than
$900 million, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** EnBW sold a stake in its Baltic 2 offshore wind
park to Australian investment group Macquarie for 720
million euros ($854 million), joining an industry trend of
building and selling wind farms to boost earnings.
** Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is interested in taking
a "significant stake" in Banca Carige, three sources
close to the matter said, as the mid-sized bank prepares to
raise up to 700 million euros ($827 million) in a share sale.
** Keurig Green Mountain Inc will sell Dr Pepper
Snapple Group Inc's soda pods for its at-home cold
beverage system, Keurig Cold, expected to be launched this year.
** Buyout group General Atlantic is taking a stake in German
bus companies FlixBus and MeinFernbus, which are merging to
combine their routes, the companies said in a statement on
Wednesday.
** Qatari Diar has transferred its shares in Al Khaliji
Commercial Bank to Qatar Investment Authority, the
property arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.
** Extenet Systems, which makes small wireless towers to
help large telecom carriers improve their service in places like
U.S. sports stadiums, is exploring a sale that could fetch more
than $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, has appealed against a request by
the Bank of Italy for it to sell the bulk of its stake in asset
manager Mediolanum, Berlusconi's lawyers said on
Wednesday.
** Austria's Raiffeisen could list a large slice of its
Polish business in an initial public offering this year to raise
cash, alongside the option of selling it outright to an
investor, two sources familiar with the deliberations said.
($1 = 0.84 euros)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)