Jan 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Swiss food group Nestle said it had signed an agreement to sell its La Cocinera frozen meals business to Findus Spain as part of its ongoing portfolio review.

** Tesco will slash costs and sell assets to fund lower prices and mend its finances, Britain's biggest retailer said, as its new boss set out his plan to fight back from years of market share losses and an accounting scandal.

** Italy's Lavazza has made a binding offer of more than 600 million euros ($708 million) for two French coffee brands, L'Or and Grand Mere, as it seeks to bolster revenues outside its domestic market, sources close to the situation said. Lavazza said in a statement it was confident it would complete the acquisition this year, without giving financial details.

** Buyout group Cinven has mandated Rothschild to explore options including a sale or stock market listing of its German truck and trailer parts maker Jost Group, two people familiar with the deal said. If valued at a similar multiple as peers, Jost may reap a valuation of about 600 million euros in a potential sale.

** Egypt's regulator has extended to Jan. 22 the deadline for bids to acquire Arab Dairy, after Pioneers Holdings raised its offer for the cheesemaker at the center of a takeover battle with Europe's biggest dairy group Lactalis.

** Hungarian oil and gas group MOL is in contact with potential buyers regarding the possible sale of its stake in Croatia's INA but would prefer to remain a strategic investor, Chief Executive Jozsef Molnar was quoted as saying by Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt.

** The Ellerine furniture arm of failed South African lender Abil is in talks to sell two more brand names, Wetherlys and Geen & Richards, its business rescue administrator said.

** Tripadvisor has agreed to acquire top Dutch online restaurant review and booking sites Iens, the companies said on Thursday, giving the travel website a leading position in the Netherlands. No financial details were disclosed, but Dutch media said the acquisition was worth upwards of 10 million euros ($11.8 million).

** TUI Group, the world's largest leisure tourism company, is buying luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2 for 278 million euros in cash and debt, a spokesman said on Thursday, to bolster results at its Hapag-Lloyd cruise business.

** Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc confirmed that it was interested in British oil producer Afren Plc . Seplat said it could not provide more details as the approach was preliminary.

** Dubai International Capital (DIC) is launching the sale of German alumina products maker Almatis as the fund seeks to reduce its liabilities in the wake of a debt restructuring, three people familiar with the deal said.

** The owners of the Atlanta Hawks said Thursday they have unanimously approved a plan to sell the franchise, a move triggered last year by a racism controversy. ($1 = 0.8465 euros)