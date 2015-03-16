(Adds WPP)
March 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Gym operator Life Time Fitness Inc said it would
be taken private by Leonard Green & Partners and TPG in
a deal valued at over $4 billion.
** Endo International Plc said it would withdraw
its cash-and-stock offer to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
after Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
increased its bid for the bowel drug maker.
** Royal Bank of Scotland is exploring options for
the sale or wind-down of its corporate and institutional banking
operations in central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Monday.
** Specialty chemical maker A. Schulman Inc said it
would buy privately held Citadel Plastics Holdings Inc for $800
million to expand its specialty business that makes moldable
plastics.
** U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive
agreed to buy a majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN
for 584 million euros ($619 million), gaining a
foothold in a TV advertising market where revenues beat the
global average and grew 6 percent last year.
** A top-10 shareholder in Holcim said on Monday a
planned merger with French rival Lafarge could
collapse if deal terms are not renegotiated in the Swiss cement
maker's favor.
** Dutch food and dietary supplements maker DSM
will sell a 65 percent stake in two of its chemicals
subsidiaries to CVC Capital Partners for at least 300
million euros ($316 million) in cash.
** Finnish retailer Kesko has agreed to sell
loss-making homeware chain Anttila to German investment fund 4K
Invest, enabling the company to raise its profit forecast for
the year.
** French auto parts maker Valeo is open to
acquisitions to bolster its presence in growth areas, Chief
Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said on Monday.
** Philippine contractor Megawide Construction Corp
said it was interested in taking part in a $1.1
billion government tender to build and maintain a prison north
of the capital.
** Owners representing 95.18 percent of shares in
Scandinavian music streamer Aspiro have accepted a $54
million offer for the firm from Project Panther Bidco, a company
controlled by hip-hop star Jay-Z, according to a press release
on Monday.
** Activist Elliott Advisors, the largest individual
shareholder in Alliance Trust Plc, is seeking support
from fellow investors for a boardroom reshuffle following a
phase of unsatisfactory engagement with executives over poor
performance.
** Singapore's anti-trust regulator blocked a takeover for
the first time when it provisionally ruled last week that
Malaysian IHH Healthcare Bhd's planned purchase of a
local unit of India's Fortis Healthcare would lessen
competition.
** New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
said it paid $553 million for a near 20 percent stake in China's
Beingmate Baby and Child Food Co Ltd, as it looks to
boost its presence in the country's branded dairy industry.
** Barrick Gold Corp may put its Chilean copper
mine on the block as the Canadian miner tries to meet an
ambitious debt reduction target, the Financial Times reported.
** British advertising group WPP Plc has bid for a
majority stake in Dunnhumby, the customer data business put up
for sale by Tesco Plc, a person familiar with the
situation said.
($1 = 0.94 euro)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rosmi Shaji in
Bengaluru)