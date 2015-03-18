(Adds Public Investment, Holcim, Bilfinger, LME; updates
Deutsche Wohnen))
March 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP, search engine
Baidu Inc and hedge fund Coatue said on Wednesday that
they would jointly invest $170 million in Chinese online
used-car auction firm Uxin, aiming for a piece of the booming
used-car market.
** Public Investment Corporation (PIC), South Africa's
biggest pension fund, said it paid 22 billion rand ($1.8
billion) for 20 percent stakes in two solar power stations
expected to add 200 megawatts of power to the national grid.
** Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender,
said on Wednesday it sold 310 million shekels ($77 million)
worth of shares in Mobileye, a maker of vision software
for vehicle cameras.
** Property group Deutsche Wohnen launched its
11.50 euro per share cash bid for Austrian rival Conwert
on Wednesday and ruled out sweetening the price
despite criticism from some Conwert shareholders.
** Conwert's supervisory board has taken note of Deutsche
Wohnen's bid and said it will respond within 10 working days.
** The British government is still considering Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's acquisition of North Sea gas
fields, but has made clear it has the power to require him to
sell the assets, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said.
** Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge,
seeking to save their troubled merger, are discussing a new CEO
appointment to the combined group that would see current Lafarge
boss Bruno Lafont in a different role, sources said.
** The London Metal Exchange said it is selling its entire
stake of about 2 percent in clearing house LCH.Clearnet to Borsa
stanbul and will work with the Turkish stock exchange to
develop products for the steel market.
** Raiffeisen Bank International is in talks with
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development about
co-investing in Ukraine, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told
German newspaper Handelsblatt.
** German engineering and services firm Bilfinger
has no plans to split off businesses that pushed the company
into a deep crisis last year, its interim chief executive said.
($1 = 4.01 shekels)
($1 = 0.94 euros)
($1 = 12.3872 rand)
