(Adds Tata Sons, Centerbridge Partners, Novo Banco, Advent
International, ICBPI, Al Jazeera, PKP; updates Hutchison )
March 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Ocwen Financial Corp said it would sell an
additional $25 billion of residential mortgage servicing rights
to a subsidiary of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.
Ocwen sold $9.8 billion of servicing rights to Nationstar
Mortgage in February.
** Spain's Telefonica SA said it had finalised a
deal to sell its British mobile business O2 to Li Ka-shing's
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd for 10.25 billion pounds ($15.2
billion), confirming details announced earlier this
year.
** The Philippines wants to auction its stake in
state-controlled United Coconut Planters Bank this
year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday, commenting
on a plan that has attracted some of the country's biggest
lenders.
** Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP has reached
a deal to acquire Great Wolf Resorts Inc, the largest U.S.
operator of indoor water parks, for $1.35 billion, including
debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** An affiliate of Qatari-based television network Al
Jazeera is in advanced negotiations to buy Turkish satellite
network Digiturk, three sources familiar with the talks said on
Tuesday, a deal that would further boost its soccer offering.
** Developer Sunac China on Tuesday urged
creditors of its takeover target Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd
, to accept a plan by the struggling property firm to
restructure $2.5 billion in debt or risk the company running out
of cash by end-April.
** Poland's four largest energy utilities, PGE,
Tauron, Enea, and Energa, as well
as private equity firm EQT are among short-listed bidders for
the utility arm of Polish railways, market sources told Reuters.
The state-run railway firm, PKP, said it had come up with a
shortlist of Polish and foreign bidders for its utility arm, PKP
Energetyka, but refused to give names. It expects to close the
sale in the second half of this year.
** Kingfisher's 275 million euro ($301.43 million)
takeover of do-it-yourself retailer Mr Bricolage was
thrown into doubt on Tuesday, after it emerged that board
members and a major shareholder of its smaller French rival had
reservations about the deal.
Kingfisher, Europe's No.1 home improvement retailer, said it
had yet to receive clarification of the positions of the
majority of the board of Mr Bricolage and the ANPF, a group of
franchisees which is a major investor in the company.
** Spain's antitrust body said on Tuesday that Mediaset
Espana's Telecinco and free-to-air channel Cuatro have
not met their proposed merger commitments and it would open a
new inquiry which could lead to sanctions. The competition body
said Telecinco had not met obligations in relation to the sale
of television advertising.
** Britain's Land Securities Group Plc said it had
struck a deal to sell its 95 percent stake in an office building
in Times Square, London, to real estate funds managed by
Blackstone Group LP for 268.4 million pounds.
** Switzerland's competition commission WEKO said on Tuesday
that it had approved the purchase of online directory search.ch
by Swisscom, as the telecoms group tries to compete
with the likes of Google in digital advertising.
** British IT security firm NCC Group said it had
agreed to buy rival Accumuli Plc to bolster its
capabilities in round-the-clock operational support and incident
management, and develop its consulting business. NCC is paying
about 55 million pounds for the equity of the AIM-listed group.
** Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd said it would
sell its entire 10 percent stake in Delhi International Airport
for $79 million. MAHB said it was selling the stake because
Indian law limiting foreign ownership of domestic companies to
49 percent meant it could not exercise any control over the
management of the company.
** Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports is
acquiring the U.S. rights to the Louisville Slugger, the
market-leading wooden baseball bat in the United States and a
name synonymous with the sport, for $70 million.
** Croatia and Hungary's MOL will resume talks
next month in an effort to resolve their long-running dispute
over energy company INA, Croatia's economy ministry
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The two main shareholders in Croatia's biggest utility have
been at odds over management rights and investment policy,
damaging the company's business and threatening to sour
relations between the two EU member states.
** U.S.-based property investment fund Aetos Capital Real
Estate is preparing to sell Simplex Investment Advisors, a
Japanese real estate asset management firm, seeking as much as
200 billion yen ($1.67 billion), people with knowledge of the
deal said.
** The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission said it
may reject a tie-up between Qantas Airways Ltd and
Chinese state-owned carrier China Eastern Airlines Corp
because it could hurt competition, in a potential
embarrassment for Prime Minister Tony Abbott's efforts to beef
up trade with Beijing.
** Fosun International Ltd has raised its stake in
Belgian financial services group RHJ International SA
in a 59.1 million euro deal that extends the Chinese
conglomerate's global spending spree. Fosun, through two
subsidiaries, will see its indirect stake in RHJI rise to 28.6
percent from 19.5 percent, the firm said in a regulatory filing
on Tuesday.
** Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia's largest
hospital operator by stock market value, said on Monday it had
bought a 51 percent stake in India-based Continental Hospitals
Ltd for 166.73 million ringgit ($45.4 million).
** Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd on Tuesday
said the country's central bank has rejected its request to buy
Japanese group NTT DoCoMo Inc's stake in their Indian
telecom joint venture at a premium to its current fair value.
** Advent International Corp on Tuesday agreed to buy
for-profit Brazilian university Faculdade da Serra Gaucha in a
deal marking the return of the U.S. private-equity firm to
Brazil's education industry.
** Seven institutions have presented non-binding bids for
Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo
after a state rescue last year, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos
Costa said on Tuesday.
** Four bidders have submitted binding offers for Italian
banking services provider Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari
(ICBPI), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6697 pounds)
($1 = 119.5100 yen)
($1 = 0.9123 euros)
($1 = 3.6690 ringgit)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)