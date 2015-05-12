(Adds Vivendi, Kion, PAI)

May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Verizon Communications Inc said it would buy AOL Inc in a $4.4 billion deal that gives the biggest U.S. wireless carrier access to AOL's mobile video platform and content including the Huffington Post news website.

** Adidas, which has hired advisers to help fend off any potential hostile takeover bid, said it had not been approached by activist investors seeking to build a stake.

** European media company Vivendi said it planned to buy the rest of pay-TV operator Canal Plus' SECP unit for about 500 million euros ($560.90 million) as it looks to put its cash pile to work.

** German forklift truck maker Kion last month made a final offer for Japanese peer UniCarriers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without citing the source of the information.

** Italian holding company Exor has raised its all-cash offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe to $137.5 per share after its previous attempt to trump a bid by Axis Capital Holdings was rejected.

One of PartnerRe Ltd's biggest shareholders said Exor SpA's sweetened offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was "clearly superior" to Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's for the company.

** European private equity firm PAI is looking to launch a sale or stock market listing of aeroplane cargo handler Swissport as soon as the end of this year, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Supermarket groups Ahold and Delhaize said they were in the early stages of merger talks, confirming reports that a 25-billion-euro ($28 billion) retail giant was in the making.

** European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into General Electric's 12.4-billion-euro bid for Alstom's energy unit after receiving requested data from the U.S. conglomerate.

** Water and air filter maker Pall Corp is in the final stages of an auction that could value the company at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Alitalia secured EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for their profit-sharing pact after offering to help rivals enter the market for certain routes.

** Specialist pension provider Rothesay Life will buy a legacy annuities portfolio from Zurich UK Life for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.88 billion), Zurich UK Life said.

** Baxter International Inc said it agreed to buy Italian drugmaker Sigma-Tau Finanziaria SpA's portfolio of drugs to treat rare forms of blood cancer for $900 million, before expenses.

** China's largest grain trader COFCO is setting up a venture with sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) to control COFCO's investments in Dutch trader Nidera and Noble Group Ltd's agribusiness.

** Britain has sold another 500 million pounds worth of shares in Lloyds Banking Group and has now raised more than 10 billion pounds through the sale of more than half its stake in the bailed-out bank.

** Croatia is to offer Hungary's energy group MOL a new shareholder agreement for the jointly-owned, Zagreb-based oil and gas company INA, Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak told Reuters.

** Norwegian media firm Schibsted and Swedish rival MittMedia plan to combine their Swedish newspaper businesses to create one of the country's top publishing firms with national and local subscription papers, Schibsted said.

** Castleton Commodities International will buy Morgan Stanley's physical oil business, the largest and oldest on Wall Street, vaulting the Connecticut-based merchant into the big leagues of global crude and fuel traders.

** German consumer goods company Henkel has agreed to acquire Colgate-Palmolive's entire range of laundry detergents and pre-wash brands in Australia and New Zealand for 220 million euros ($245.43 million).

** Mylan NV's Chairman Robert Coury said he may sweeten the company's offer for Perrigo Co Plc by adding terms that will reduce risk to Perrigo's shareholders, sources told Bloomberg.

** Malaysian gaming firm Genting Malaysia Bhd's indirect unit Resorts World Ltd has offered to sell its 17.81 percent equity stake in Genting Hong Kong Ltd for at least 1.7 billion ringgit ($470.26 million) in cash.

** Austrian lender BAWAG PSK is on the lookout for retail-focused acquisitions in its core markets in western Europe, with leasing assets of potential interest, top executives told Reuters.

** A consortium led by the private equity arm of Standard Chartered has bought a minority stake in FINE, a tissue maker majority-owned by Jordan's Nuqul Group, for $175 million, Standard Chartered said.

** German industrial group ThyssenKrupp said it had agreed to buy a stake in a Chinese sheet steel company to strengthen its position with carmakers in southwestern China.

($1 = 0.8885 euros) ($1 = 0.6383 pounds) ($1 = 3.6150 ringgit) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)