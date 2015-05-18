May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Monday:

** BHP Billiton's spin-off South32 started trading with a market value of nearly $9 billion on Monday, a third below the top end of forecasts and underlining investor nerves about the outlook for the battered mining sector.

BHP Billiton is looking to take advantage of a slump in oil prices to pick up assets where it can use its deepwater drilling expertise to boost growth as it slows expansion in onshore shale, its petroleum head said.

** Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is not considering improving on its offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd following rival bidder Exor SpA's raised $6.8 billion bid, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** German real estate company Patrizia Immobilien is close to a deal to buy around 14,000 residential properties in Germany for around 900 million euros (about $1 billion), a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

** Russia's second-largest state bank VTB has offered Norilsk Nickel a $1 billion credit line to develop copper deposits at the Bystrinsky mining project, Norilsk said on Monday. VTB has also agreed to purchase a 25 percent stake in the project.

Norilsk Nickel is also exploring strategic alternatives for its polar division including spinning it off as a stand-alone company, its deputy chief executive Pavel Federov said on Monday.

** Global miner Rio Tinto plans to sell some of its aluminum assets in a potential $1 billion deal, the Financial Times reported, reviving a sale plan for its Pacific Aluminium unit two years after it was canceled.

** Posco is set to sell a stake of at least 30 percent in unlisted Posco Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for around 1 trillion won ($920 million) to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday.

** Austrian property group Buwog AG will ask shareholders to approve a plan to lower the threshold for making a mandatory takeover offer to 20 percent from 30 after a spate of attempted acquisitions in the sector, it said on Monday.

** Swedish home electronics retailer Siba and online electronics retailer Netonnet are set to merge, and the plan is for a stock market listing of the company in Stockholm after the summer, business daily Dagens Industri said on Saturday, citing sources.

** South Africa's government will retain a controlling stake in struggling state utility Eskom, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Monday, adding that power shortages were the biggest risk facing Africa's most developed economy.

** The number of banks in the running to buy Citigroup's consumer business in Egypt has fallen as the bidding process enters its final stages, banking sources said.

Also, Mexico's biggest airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Sunday that Citigroup had sold its stake of about 16 percent in the company.

** Philippine liquor firm Emperador Inc said on Monday it has submitted a bid to buy French cognac maker Louis Royer from Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd, and could go to the debt market to fund the deal.

** British online gaming company 888 Holdings Plc offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc , raising the prospect of a takeover battle between 888 and GVC Holdings Plc.

** Chinese private car hire app Yidao Yongche has hinted at a tie-up with Uber Technologies Inc, the controversial $40 billion U.S. taxi-hailing firm which has repeatedly hit regulatory roadblocks in China, the world's largest smartphone market.

** Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen will sell 15 property holdings in Finland, including the head office of Nokia , to a new joint venture it co-owns with Swedish pension fund AMF, it said on Monday. Ilmarinen said the total value of the property was more than 400 million euros ($455 million).

** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC said it formed a joint venture partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to buy a mall in Seoul from Daesung Industries for $263 million.

** Chinese developer Greenland Holding Group Company Ltd will pay HK$1.5 billion ($193 million) for a controlling stake in luxury auto dealer China Rundong Auto Group Ltd, the latter said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong on Sunday.

** Brazilian oil company PetroRio has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Amazon oil and gas exploration blocks in the Solimoes Basin to Russian partner Rosneft for $55 million, a source familiar with talks told Reuters on Sunday.

** Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom said on Sunday it signed a deal to buy 95 percent of Investissements BSA for 42.75 million Canadian dollars ($35 million), its fifth acquisition this year, as it seeks to expand further into North America and India.

** Oman's Bank Nizwa has withdrawn its proposal for a merger with United Finance, Nizwa said on Monday, after United received rival offers and invited all suitors to enter a formal bidding process.

** Malaysia Airlines said on Monday it is divesting its indirect 8.84 percent share in Asia-Pacific travel distributor Abacus International Pte Ltd as part of its plan to streamline its business and sell non-core assets.

** The Irish government-appointed group examining British Airways-owner IAG's bid for Aer Lingus will recommend a sale of the state's stake, the Sunday Times reported, quoting a senior government source.

** British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has hired advisers at Royal Bank of Canada to help find private equity investors and funds to purchase a stake in his restaurant business, the Times newspaper said, citing sources close to the situation.

** Cerberus Capital Management is letting its investors sell their stakes in Remington Outdoor and will take the gun maker out of its main private equity funds and put it into a separate financial entity, the New York Times reported.

** Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer and refiner, is accepting proposals from interested bidders for 500 of its remaining company-owned Esso retail sites, according to four sources familiar with the process.

** Marathon Oil Corp is seeking bids for its interest in four onshore exploration blocks in East Africa as the oil and gas company focuses on drilling in U.S. shale formations, its adviser on the sale said on Friday.

** The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing the suspicious buyout bid for cosmetics company Avon Products Inc by purported acquirer PTG Capital Partners, an agency official said on Friday. ($1 = 1.20 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 1,086.34 won) ($1 = 0.88 euros) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)