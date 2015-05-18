(Adds Permira, Aldi, Charter Communications)

May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Buyout group Permira has agreed to buy German debt collection firm GFKL from peer Advent, it said on Monday, in a deal people familiar with the matter said was worth 600 million euros ($684 million).

** German discount food retailer Aldi wants to follow rivals such as Lidl and Carrefour into Italy, its Austrian arm Hofer, which is coordinating the move, said on Monday.

** John Malone-backed Charter Communications Inc's planned $10.4 billion buyout of peer Bright House Networks would be completed as planned, Charter and Bright House parent Advance Newhouse said on Monday.

Charter, the No. 4 U.S. cable operator, clinched the deal with Bright House in March contingent on completion of Comcast Corp's $45.2 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc .

** Endo International Plc said it would buy Par Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc from private equity firm TPG Capital for about $8 billion, including debt, to become a top-five global generic drugmaker.

** Ascena Retail Group Inc, which runs Dressbarn and Lane Bryant women's clothing stores, said it agreed to buy rival Ann Inc, owner of LOFT and Ann Taylor, for $2.15 billion.

** Chipmakers Intel Corp and Altera Corp have resumed talks on a possible deal that could top $13 billion, the New York Post reported.

** BHP Billiton is looking to take advantage of a slump in oil prices to pick up assets where it can use its deepwater drilling expertise to boost growth as it slows expansion in onshore shale, its petroleum head said.

** Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is not considering improving on its offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd following rival bidder Exor SpA's raised $6.8 billion bid, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** London-listed online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment was at the centre of a takeover battle, with GVC Holdings Plc and Canada's Amaya Inc preparing to make a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) offer to rival 888 Holdings Plc's offer of an undisclosed amount.

** German real estate company Patrizia Immobilien is close to a deal to buy around 14,000 residential properties in Germany for around 900 million euros (about $1 billion), a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

** Russia's second-largest state bank VTB has offered Norilsk Nickel a $1 billion credit line to develop copper deposits at the Bystrinsky mining project, Norilsk said on Monday. VTB has also agreed to purchase a 25 percent stake in the project.

Also, Norilsk Nickel and other investors aim to complete their purchase of palladium from Russia's central bank stockpile by the end of this year, a deputy chief executive of the producer said on Monday.

** Global miner Rio Tinto plans to sell some of its aluminum assets in a potential $1 billion deal, the Financial Times reported, reviving a sale plan for its Pacific Aluminium unit two years after it was canceled.

** Posco is set to sell a stake of at least 30 percent in unlisted Posco Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for around 1 trillion won ($920 million) to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday.

** Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd said it received a buyout offer from Orient Hongtai (Beijing) Investment Management Co Ltd valuing the company at about $673 million.

** Austrian property group Buwog AG will ask shareholders to approve a plan to lower the threshold for making a mandatory takeover offer to 20 percent from 30 after a spate of attempted acquisitions in the sector, it said on Monday.

** Swedish home electronics retailer Siba and online electronics retailer Netonnet are set to merge, and the plan is for a stock market listing of the company in Stockholm after the summer, business daily Dagens Industri said on Saturday, citing sources.

** South Africa's government will retain a controlling stake in struggling state utility Eskom, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Monday, adding that power shortages were the biggest risk facing Africa's most developed economy.

** The number of banks in the running to buy Citigroup's consumer business in Egypt has fallen as the bidding process enters its final stages, banking sources said.

Also, Mexico's biggest airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Sunday that Citigroup had sold its stake of about 16 percent in the company.

** Philippine liquor firm Emperador Inc said on Monday it has submitted a bid to buy French cognac maker Louis Royer from Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd, and could go to the debt market to fund the deal.

** Chinese private car hire app Yidao Yongche has hinted at a tie-up with Uber Technologies Inc, the controversial $40 billion U.S. taxi-hailing firm which has repeatedly hit regulatory roadblocks in China, the world's largest smartphone market.

** Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen will sell 15 property holdings in Finland, including the head office of Nokia , to a new joint venture it co-owns with Swedish pension fund AMF, it said on Monday. Ilmarinen said the total value of the property was more than 400 million euros ($455 million).

** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC said it formed a joint venture partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to buy a mall in Seoul from Daesung Industries for $263 million.

** Chinese developer Greenland Holding Group Company Ltd will pay HK$1.5 billion ($193 million) for a controlling stake in luxury auto dealer China Rundong Auto Group Ltd, the latter said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong on Sunday.

** Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by assets, said on Monday it will sell its commercial banking units in Papua New Guinea for 418 million ringgit ($117 million).

** Brazilian oil company PetroRio has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Amazon oil and gas exploration blocks in the Solimoes Basin to Russian partner Rosneft for $55 million, a source familiar with talks told Reuters on Sunday.

** Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom said on Sunday it signed a deal to buy 95 percent of Investissements BSA for 42.75 million Canadian dollars ($35 million), its fifth acquisition this year, as it seeks to expand further into North America and India.

** Pertamina is bidding for a majority stake in a refinery in Southeast Asia, the firm's refineries director said on Monday, as the state energy company moves to increase domestic fuel supply and reduce costs.

** Oman's Bank Nizwa has withdrawn its proposal for a merger with United Finance, Nizwa said on Monday, after United received rival offers and invited all suitors to enter a formal bidding process.

** Malaysia Airlines said on Monday it is divesting its indirect 8.84 percent share in Asia-Pacific travel distributor Abacus International Pte Ltd as part of its plan to streamline its business and sell non-core assets.

** The Irish government-appointed group examining British Airways-owner IAG's bid for Aer Lingus will recommend a sale of the state's stake, the Sunday Times reported, quoting a senior government source.

** British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has hired advisers at Royal Bank of Canada to help find private equity investors and funds to purchase a stake in his restaurant business, the Times newspaper said, citing sources close to the situation.

** Cerberus Capital Management is letting its investors sell their stakes in Remington Outdoor and will take the gun maker out of its main private equity funds and put it into a separate financial entity, the New York Times reported.

** Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer and refiner, is accepting proposals from interested bidders for 500 of its remaining company-owned Esso retail sites, according to four sources familiar with the process.

** Marathon Oil Corp is seeking bids for its interest in four onshore exploration blocks in East Africa as the oil and gas company focuses on drilling in U.S. shale formations, its adviser on the sale said on Friday.

** The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing the suspicious buyout bid for cosmetics company Avon Products Inc by purported acquirer PTG Capital Partners, an agency official said on Friday. ($1 = 1.20 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 1,086.34 won) ($1 = 0.88 euros) ($1 = 3.57 ringgit) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)