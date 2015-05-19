UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1040 GMT on Tuesday:
** Hewlett-Packard Co has agreed to sell a controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based data-networking business, estimated to be worth more than $2 billion, to Tsinghua Unigroup, a spokesperson for the Chinese private equity fund's parent company said on Tuesday.
** Deutsche Telekom has agreed to buy the 49 percent of Slovak Telekom it does not already own for 900 million euros ($1.00 billion) from Slovakia's National Property Fund.
** Philippine conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp have formally submitted bids for a 35.4-billion-peso ($795 million) state contract to develop and operate a toll road project south of Manila.
** Continental AG has bought Elektrobit Oyj's automotive division for 600 million euros ($677 million) to meet growing demand for electronics and safety technology.
** Shell has received a 464 million euro ($529 million) binding offer for its Butagaz liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business in France from DCC, marking the next step in the Anglo-Dutch oil major's drive to sell downstream assets.
** Investment funds Cervinia Europe and Blue Partners sold a combined 8.5 percent stake in Spanish supermarket group Dia for 408.5 million euros ($457 million) on Tuesday, priced at the bottom end of the target range.
** South African fishing firm Oceana Group said on Tuesday it will acquire the entire share capital of U.S. based Daybrook Fisheries for $382.3 million.
** French telecoms operator Orange won European Union regulatory approval on Tuesday for its 3.4-billion-euro ($3.8 billion) takeover of Jazztel after agreeing to help a rival enter the Spanish market.
** British oil major BP and China's Sinopec Fuel Oil are starting a Singapore-based joint venture in ship fuel storage and sales, BP said in a statement on Tuesday.
** French utility EDF will propose buying the nuclear reactor business of fellow state-controlled group Areva but it is too early to put a price tag on it, EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said.
** Russell Investment Management and China's Ping An Insurance Group have agreed to terminate their joint investment venture, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
** Troubled Dutch builder Ballast Nedam said on Tuesday it was in talks with several foreign companies about a merger or acquisition of the firm.
** Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said its bid to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc would jointly be financed by Canada's Amaya Inc .
** Belgium's Nyrstar, the world's largest zinc producer, has sold an option to buy its mothballed Peruvian mine in Coricancha to Canada's Great Panther Silver Limited.
** Oman's Al Omaniya Financial Services on Tuesday confirmed its interest to participate in a merger and acquisition bidding process with United Finance Co, a day after Bank Nizwa withdrew its application.
** Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd is in talks to sell a minority stake in its loyalty program joint venture to private equity firms, in a deal that could value the business at about $330 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** China Communications Construction Group (CCCG) is paying $148 million to raise its stake and become the biggest shareholder in developer Greentown China Holdings, as the nation's property sector consolidates amid tight liquidity and sluggish sales.
** Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and the Development Bank of Japan are set to take a combined 33.4 percent stake in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, giving them veto power over major decisions, sources familiar with the plan said. ($1 = 0.89 euros) ($1 = 44.52 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
