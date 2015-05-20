May 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** French telecommunications group Altice SA said it agreed to buy Suddenlink Communications in a deal valuing the company at $9.1 billion, to enter the fast-growing U.S. cable sector.

Also, Altice has held talks to buy Time Warner Cable Inc , according to people familiar with the matter.

** United Technologies Corp is in talks with potential buyers for its Sikorsky Aircraft business, according to four people familiar with the situation. Analysts said in March that Sikorsky was worth $7 billion to $10 billion.

** Commerzbank is hiving off loan portfolios worth 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) as it seeks to streamline its asset sheet and free up capital to comply with tougher bank rules, two people familiar with the transaction said.

** The bidding for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof is heating up, with the owner of rival Karstadt making a new takeover offer and talks with Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay continuing, according to sources.

** America Movil said it will sell up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.77 billion) worth of its own bonds exchangeable for KPN shares under certain circumstances.

** Sinocare, a Chinese maker of blood-sugar monitors, has teamed up with Citic Securities to enter the bidding for Bayer's diabetes devices business, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Sinocare has made an offer of around $1 billion with Goldstone Investment, the direct-investment unit of Citic Securities, China's largest brokerage, Bloomberg said.

** Call-center software company Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc is in talks with potential buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

** A merger with Vodafone Group Plc would be a "great fit" for Liberty Global Plc in western Europe, Liberty Chairman John Malone said on Tuesday.

** Malaysian airline AirAsia Bhd's loyalty programmer is in talks with private equity investors about selling a minority stake, which could value the business at about $330 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Bank of Communications Co Ltd (Bosom) said it had bought around 80 percent of Brazilian lender Banco BB SA for about 525 million real ($173.13 million) in the first overseas acquisition by China's fifth-largest lender.

** Dhabi's EmCare Properties plans to list a 13 percent stake in its Egyptian unit on Cairo's stock exchange, the largest listed developer in the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday.

** Computer Sciences Corp, a technology consulting service provider, said it would split into two public companies - one to serve commercial and government clients globally and one to serve public sector clients in the United States. ($1 = 0.9035 euros) ($1 = 3.0324 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)