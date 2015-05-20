(Adds Banco Santander Brasil, Alfa, Telecom Italia, Mosanto, Cinven and Pemex)

May 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** European telecoms group Altice has agreed to buy U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink Communications in a $9.1 billion deal, marking its first move across the Atlantic where it is also interested in buying Time Warner Cable.

** Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, said it plans to divest Syngenta AG's seeds and genetic traits businesses as well as some overlapping chemistry assets to win regulatory approval for a takeover of its Swiss rival.

** Buyout group Cinven has raised its offer for state-controlled Telekom Slovenia in an attempt to win over Slovenian authorities facing criticism they could be selling on the cheap, according to a person familiar with the transaction.

** Mexican state oil firm Pemex said it had no plans to sell its refining and petrochemical businesses after a senior executive told a newspaper it might opt to in the future.

** A group of Venezuelan investors are opposed to a bid by Mexico's Alfa and Harbour Energy to purchase oil producer Pacific Rubiales, and said they may continue to buy up more shares of the company, casting uncertainty over the deal.

** Telecom Italia's chairman said he welcomed foreign investors in the Italian phone company as French media group Vivendi prepared to become the largest shareholder.

** United Technologies Corp is in talks with potential buyers for its Sikorsky Aircraft business, according to four people familiar with the situation. Analysts said in March that Sikorsky was worth $7 billion to $10 billion.

** Commerzbank is hiving off loan portfolios worth 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) as it seeks to streamline its asset sheet and free up capital to comply with tougher bank rules, two people familiar with the transaction said.

** German retailer Metro confirmed that it was in talks over the sale of its department store chain Kaufhof.

** America Movil said it will sell up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.77 billion) worth of its own bonds exchangeable for KPN shares under certain circumstances.

** Private equity firm Bain Capital has picked banks to lead a stock market flotation of Swedish plumbing and electrical systems group Bravida, which could be worth more than 10 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** Sinocare, a Chinese maker of blood-sugar monitors, has teamed up with Citic Securities to enter the bidding for Bayer's diabetes devices business, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Sinocare has made an offer of around $1 billion with Goldstone Investment, the direct-investment unit of Citic Securities, China's largest brokerage, Bloomberg said.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharmaceutical Co to expand its veterinary and human medicines portfolio, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A sale could value Amoun at $700 million to $800 million.

** Call-center software company Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc is in talks with potential buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

** India's Gail has signed a preliminary deal with Shell for the potential sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply sourced from its portfolio, made up of U.S. production, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in Eircom to hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after the Irish telecoms firm said it rejected a 3.3 billion euros buyout offer.

** A merger with Vodafone Group Plc would be a "great fit" for Liberty Global Plc in western Europe, Liberty Chairman John Malone said on Tuesday.

** A unit of Czech electricity producer CEZ has won a contract worth more than 9 billion crowns ($365.76 million) to supply a 250 megawatt block at a coal-fired power plant in Montenegro, the company said on Wednesday.

** Malaysian airline AirAsia Bhd's loyalty programmer is in talks with private equity investors about selling a minority stake, which could value the business at about $330 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Bank of Communications Co Ltd (Bosom) said it had bought around 80 percent of Brazilian lender Banco BB SA for about 525 million real ($173.13 million) in the first overseas acquisition by China's fifth-largest lender.

** Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk faces low demand for his 15.4-percent stake at Poland's largest private utility Polenergia, he planned to sell in an accelerated book building, with a risk of the sale's failure, sources said.

** Dhabi's EmCare Properties plans to list a 13 percent stake in its Egyptian unit on Cairo's stock exchange, the largest listed developer in the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday.

** Computer Sciences Corp, a technology consulting service provider, said it would split into two public companies - one to serve commercial and government clients globally and one to serve public sector clients in the United States.

($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = 24.61 Czech crowns) ($1 = 8.37 Swedish crowns) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)