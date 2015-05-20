(Adds Banco Santander Brasil, Alfa, Telecom Italia, Mosanto,
Cinven and Pemex)
May 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** European telecoms group Altice has agreed to
buy U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink Communications in a
$9.1 billion deal, marking its first move across the Atlantic
where it is also interested in buying Time Warner Cable.
** Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company,
said it plans to divest Syngenta AG's seeds and
genetic traits businesses as well as some overlapping chemistry
assets to win regulatory approval for a takeover of its Swiss
rival.
** Buyout group Cinven has raised its offer for
state-controlled Telekom Slovenia in an attempt to win
over Slovenian authorities facing criticism they could be
selling on the cheap, according to a person familiar with the
transaction.
** Mexican state oil firm Pemex said it had no
plans to sell its refining and petrochemical businesses after a
senior executive told a newspaper it might opt to in the future.
** A group of Venezuelan investors are opposed to a bid by
Mexico's Alfa and Harbour Energy to purchase oil
producer Pacific Rubiales, and said they may continue
to buy up more shares of the company, casting uncertainty over
the deal.
** Telecom Italia's chairman said he welcomed
foreign investors in the Italian phone company as French media
group Vivendi prepared to become the largest
shareholder.
** United Technologies Corp is in talks with
potential buyers for its Sikorsky Aircraft business, according
to four people familiar with the situation. Analysts said in
March that Sikorsky was worth $7 billion to $10 billion.
** Commerzbank is hiving off loan portfolios worth
3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) as it seeks to streamline its
asset sheet and free up capital to comply with tougher bank
rules, two people familiar with the transaction said.
** German retailer Metro confirmed that it was in
talks over the sale of its department store chain Kaufhof.
** America Movil said it will sell up to 2.5
billion euros ($2.77 billion) worth of its own bonds
exchangeable for KPN shares under certain
circumstances.
** Private equity firm Bain Capital has picked banks to lead
a stock market flotation of Swedish plumbing and electrical
systems group Bravida, which could be worth more than 10 billion
crowns ($1.2 billion) including debt, people familiar with the
matter said.
** Sinocare, a Chinese maker of blood-sugar
monitors, has teamed up with Citic Securities to enter the
bidding for Bayer's diabetes devices business,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Sinocare has made an offer of around $1 billion with
Goldstone Investment, the direct-investment unit of Citic
Securities, China's largest brokerage, Bloomberg said.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
is in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun
Pharmaceutical Co to expand its veterinary and human medicines
portfolio, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. A sale could value Amoun at $700 million to $800
million.
** Call-center software company Genesys Telecommunications
Laboratories Inc is in talks with potential buyers, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
** India's Gail has signed a preliminary deal with Shell for
the potential sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply sourced
from its portfolio, made up of U.S. production, three sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
** Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell a 25
percent stake in Eircom to hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, a day
after the Irish telecoms firm said it rejected a 3.3 billion
euros buyout offer.
** A merger with Vodafone Group Plc would be a
"great fit" for Liberty Global Plc in western Europe,
Liberty Chairman John Malone said on Tuesday.
** A unit of Czech electricity producer CEZ has
won a contract worth more than 9 billion crowns ($365.76
million) to supply a 250 megawatt block at a coal-fired power
plant in Montenegro, the company said on Wednesday.
** Malaysian airline AirAsia Bhd's loyalty
programmer is in talks with private equity investors about
selling a minority stake, which could value the business at
about $330 million, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Bank of Communications Co Ltd (Bosom) said it
had bought around 80 percent of Brazilian lender Banco BB SA
for about 525 million real ($173.13 million) in the
first overseas acquisition by China's fifth-largest lender.
** Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk faces low demand for his
15.4-percent stake at Poland's largest private utility
Polenergia, he planned to sell in an accelerated book building,
with a risk of the sale's failure, sources said.
** Dhabi's EmCare Properties plans to list a 13
percent stake in its Egyptian unit on Cairo's stock exchange,
the largest listed developer in the United Arab Emirates said on
Wednesday.
** Computer Sciences Corp, a technology consulting
service provider, said it would split into two public companies
- one to serve commercial and government clients globally and
one to serve public sector clients in the United States.
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = 24.61 Czech crowns)
($1 = 8.37 Swedish crowns)
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)