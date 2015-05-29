(Adds Humana, TCV, HSBC, Eni, Steris, Mediobanca, PZU, Bank Asya and Doverie United)

May 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Intel Corp has resumed talks to buy programmable-chip maker Altera Corp and is close to a $16 billion deal, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, paving way for the third mega semiconductor-chip deal this year.

** Humana Inc is considering selling itself after receiving multiple expressions of takeover interest, a person familiar with the matter said, highlighting the potential for further consolidation in the U.S. health insurance industry.

** French cancer drug maker Cellectis is in potential sale talks with a few suitors, including U.S.-based Pfizer Inc, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** The chairman of Fiat Chrysler confirmed that CEO Sergio Marchionne had sent an email to General Motors about a possible tie-up, adding that discussions had taken place with other players as well.

** Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) is exploring a sale of its minority stake in Merkle Inc, in a deal that could value the fast-growing marketing technology company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** NG Group NV, BNP Paribas and Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corp (ABC) have submitted bids to buy HSBC's Turkish business, a source familiar with the process said.

** Bank of China Ltd's Hong Kong-listed unit has shortlisted at least four bidders, including New China Life Insurance Co, for the sale of Nanyang Commercial Bank valued at about $6.8 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Talks between Eni and suitors including Chinese state utility Huadian for a stake of around 15 percent in the Italian oil major's prized Mozambique gas field are dragging on due to differences over price, industry and banking sources said.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a lawsuit on Friday aimed at stopping the $1.9 billion merger of Steris Corp and Synergy Health SYR.L, the agency said.

** Italian investment bank Mediobanca will sell its 1.6 percent stake in domestic phone operator Telecom Italia on the market by the end of June, a source close to the matter said.

** Central Europe's biggest insurance company PZU has been chosen as preferred buyer for a key stake in mid-tier Polish lender Alior Bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Turkish authorities said on Friday they had decided to take over Bank Asya, the Islamic lender caught up in a feud between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

** Bulgaria's Doverie United Holding has signed a preliminary deal to acquire Tokuda Bank through its Industrial Holding Doverie unit for an undisclosed sum, the company said in a statement.

** Investment group Penta, Belgian bank KBC's CSOB unit and an undisclosed third investor from Slovakia are interested in buying Sberbank's Slovak unit, daily newspaper SME reported on Friday.

** U.S. data center company Equinix Inc said on Friday it had agreed to buy British peer Telecity Group in a deal worth 2.35 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) which ends Telecity's pursuit of smaller Dutch firm Interxion Holding NV .

** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi is considering buying cognac maker Louis Royer, people familiar with the matter said, potentially locking horns with a Philippine tycoon for the French firm amid a forecast rebound in Asian demand for luxury spirits.

** Some of the biggest investors in Vodafone say they are open to a European tie-up with Liberty Global , as the British company is now in a stronger position to negotiate a deal with John Malone's cable group.

** Daum Kakao Corp, operator of KakaoTalk, said it would acquire Path, a social networking service with 10 million monthly active users as well as messaging app Path Talk to strengthen its presence in Indonesia. Daum Kakao declined to disclose how much it is paying for the deal.

** Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd will buy 100 percent of CITIC Bank International (China) Ltd for T$11.67 billion ($380 million), CTBC officials said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

** Sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc and U.S. medical tech company Steris Corp said they would contest the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block Steris's acquisition of the British company.

** ING Groep NV, Qatar National Bank and the Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corp are among the potential bidders for HSBC's Turkish business, sources familiar with the process said on Friday.

** French oil major Total sees no reason currently to sell its Hutchinson rubber unit and the group will explain in due time what its plans are for the business, its chief executive said on Friday.

** The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday it was in talks with Borsa Istanbul about acquiring a 10 percent stake in the stock exchange ahead of its planned public offering in 2016.

** A $1.2 billion share sale by Fosun International Ltd this month was likely only the start of a love affair with equity deals, bankers say, as the Chinese conglomerate seeks to cut reliance on debt to fund its huge acquisition ambitions.

** French media group Vivendi said on Friday it would book a 4.2 billion euro ($4.6 billion) pretax gain from the sale of Brazilian telecommunications company GVT, which would help it pay interim dividends. ($1 = 30.71 Taiwan dollars) ($1 = 0.65 pounds) ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)