June 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Intel Corp agreed to buy Altera Corp for $16.7 billion as the world's biggest chipmaker seeks to make up for slowing demand from the PC industry by expanding its line-up of higher-margin chips used in data centers.

** The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco is likely to end with a duel between two Chinese bidders, which have both presented offers of just over 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), and could lead to a fourth stage involving direct negotiations, sources said on Monday.

** Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners LP said it would buy member interests in EFS Midstream LLC from affiliates of Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Reliance Industries Ltd for $2.15 billion.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC will buy industrial magnet and battery maker OM Group Inc for about $1.03 billion in cash.

** Propane retailer Ferrellgas Partners LP said it would buy midstream services provider Bridger Logistics LLC for about $837.5 million.

** Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi's Playtech Plc agreed to buy retail forex trading company Plus500 for about 460 million pounds ($703.5 million) in cash to strengthen its position in the online trading platform business.

** British American Tobacco has agreed to buy tobacco company TDR from Croatia's Adris Grupa for 550 million euros ($600 million) to increase its scale in Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia.

** Bermuda-based reinsurers PartnerRe Ltd and Axis Capital Holdings Ltd are embarking on a public campaign this week to convince shareholders of the merits of their $13 billion merger, with their top executives leading the charge.

** General Electric Co has launched the sales process for a roughly $40 billion portion of its U.S. commercial lending assets as a part of its broad retreat from its finance businesses, sources familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

** Bidders are offering from 1.0 billion-1.5 billion zlotys ($266 million-$399 million) for utility PKP Energetyka, a unit of Polish state railways group PKP, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Three Philippine banks said they are considering bids for the government's majority stake in unlisted, medium-sized lender United Coconut Planters Bank - a deal expected to be worth at least 16.1 billion pesos ($360 million).

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in talks to buy a stake in German perfume retailer Douglas , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. Dow Jones earlier reported that such a transaction could value the chain at roughly 2.8 billion euros ($3.06 billion).

** Indian generic drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd are among the companies bidding for top Belgian drugmaker UCB SA's U.S. generic drugs business, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

Lupin and Cipla, which rank among India's top five drugmakers by sales, submitted first-round offers in late April for UCB's Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc unit that could be valued at about $1 billion, Bloomberg said.

** The hotel unit of Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding has sold its 50 percent stake in Four Seasons Resort Mauritius to its joint-venture partner Sun Resorts, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said.

** Chinese trainmakers CSR Corp Ltd and China CNR announced the completion of their merger on Monday and named Cui Dianguo, the former chairman of CNR, as the newly formed company's chairman.

** Australia's Quadrant Private Equity on Monday said it agreed to buy V.I.P. Petfoods (Aust) Pty Ltd, the world's largest supplier of chilled petfood, for A$410 million ($314 million), with plans to grow exports to the United States.

** British defense contractor Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc said it would buy Kratos Defense and Security Solutions' electronics product unit for $265 million in cash.

** Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) and Oman National Investment Corp Holding said on Monday that their respective shareholders had approved the proposed merger of the two companies.

** Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is considering selling some of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico as part of a divestment plan to shore up its finances, local daily Folha de S.Paulo reported on Sunday.

** Kuwait's low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has begun the bidding process for acquiring a 35 percent stake in loss-making state carrier Kuwait Airways, it said on Sunday. Jazeera has submitted a letter of intent to buy the stake, it said, adding that this was expected to be the first privatization by the government that exceeds the $3 billion mark.

** Central and eastern Europe's top insurer PZU would like to buy two more banks this year and merge them with Alior Bank to gain cost synergies, its chief executive told a Polish daily.