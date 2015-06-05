(Adds Teva, Titan Outdoor, Italtel, Ferrari, TAP, PREPA, San Miguel Corp, Royal Bank of Scotland, OAS SA; updates Vodafone)

June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile company, said it is in early talks about exchanging selected assets with Europe's largest cable operator Liberty Global , which could enable each to better compete with rivals.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has increased its stake in Mylan NV to nearly 2.2 percent as it presses on with an unsolicited bid for its generic drug-making rival, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

** CACI International Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings and Leidos Holdings Inc have held exploratory discussions to buy Computer Sciences Corp's public sector division, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Daniel Doctoroff, the former chief executive of news and data provider Bloomberg LP, has launched a bid to buy Titan Outdoor, a company that provides outdoor advertising on buses in New York City, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Italian telecoms equipment and software supplier Italtel has hired investment bank JP Morgan to seek buyers, in particular among private equity funds, and expects to reach a deal this summer, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

** A planned initial public offering of luxury sports car maker Ferrari will not take place before Oct. 12, its owner Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said, adding the delay was due to tax issues.

** A merger of T-Mobile US Inc and satellite TV company Dish Network Corp could force Sprint Corp to pursue a deal or partnership itself.

** The Portuguese government on Friday received improved offers for indebted flag carrier TAP from two bidding consortia, which each involve Brazil-based aviation tycoons.

** Puerto Rico's struggling electric power utility PREPA said on Friday that creditors agreed to extend a key credit agreement until June 18, giving the utility time to work on a turnaround plan.

** U.S. agrochemicals firm Monsanto Co and its advisers are working flat out to accommodate Syngenta's qualms about regulatory hurdles to a deal whose perils may well outweigh the rewards.

** Cardinal Health Inc said it would buy privately held drug distributor Harvard Drug Group for $1.12 billion to boost volumes of its generic distribution business.

** United Arab Emirates telecom operator Etisalat has agreed to sell its 85 percent stake in Zanzibar Telecom Limited (Zantel) to Sweden's Millicom, it said on Friday. Etisalat will receive $1 in cash and Millicom will assume total debt obligations of $74 million.

** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is interested in acquiring the energy assets of heavily indebted investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), a company executive said on Friday.

** Chinese solar panel maker JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd has received a takeover offer from Chief Executive Baofang Jin that values the company at about $489 million.

** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay plans to make a binding bid for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof as soon as possible, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Britain could make an initial sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland in September to avoid clashing with the full privatisation of Lloyds Banking Group next March, banking and political sources said.

** Doosan Infracore Co Ltd said on Friday it had sold its wholly owned French quarrying equipment maker Montabert for 110 million euros ($123 million) to U.S.-based Joy Global Inc.

** South African car tracking device maker DigiCore said on Friday it had received an $80 million buyout proposal from U.S.-based Novatel Wireless Inc.

** A Brazilian court is expected to approve a debtor-in-possession loan to engineering firm OAS SA, which has filed for bankruptcy protection, as early as next week, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

** Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, has agreed to buy the Bruderheim, Alberta, crude-by-rail terminal from Canexus Corp for C$75 million ($59.92 million) in cash, the two companies said on Thursday.

** Slovenian privatization coordinator SDH said it would ask the government to decide upon the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia to investment firm Cinven , which is the only bidder.

According to Reuters sources, Cinven offered up to 130 euros per share of Telekom, valuing the company at 850 million euros. Cinven's offer is valid till June 10. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) ($1 = C$ 1.2517) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)