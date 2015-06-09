BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
(Adds Diebold, Byggmax, General Motors, Robert Bosch and RWE)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it has agreed to buy GE Capital's private equity lending portfolio for $12 billion, in a deal that will greatly expand the largest Canadian pension fund's lending business.
** British retailer Tesco Plc has invited at least six firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, to bid for its South Korean unit Homeplus, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Qatar Investment Authority has bought an aggregate stake of 19.9 percent in HK Electric Investments Ltd from billionaire Li Ka-shing's firms for HK$9.25 billion ($1.19 billion), as the global investor seeks investment opportunities in Asia.
** Brazilian industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa is looking to sell a stake in cement maker InterCement for up to 3.6 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in order to make new overseas investments, according to a report in newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.
** Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd said it agreed to merge with Pegasus Investment Holdings Ltd in a deal valued at about $690 million.
** Swedish construction material retailer Byggmax's chief executive said the company was eyeing expanding into Poland as it will sooner or later run out of growth options in the Nordic region.
** General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne sent an email proposing a potential merger, and that proposal was "vetted" by GM's board.
** Auto supplier, household goods and power tools company Robert Bosch said it wanted to sell or seek a partner for its starter motors and generators business.
** Talks between RWE and an unnamed Abu Dhabi investor are focused on joint renewable energy projects in the Gulf region and are not about the sale of a stake in the German utility, its chief executive said.
** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Corp is in talks about a possible acquisition of its troubled German rival Wincor Nixdorf, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.
** Switzerland's competition regulator will investigate Tamedia's deal to buy South African-owned Ricardo because it could lead to a dominant position in the market for classified advertisements for jobs, it said.
** Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, said it called off plans to merge its Chilean operations with AquaChile.
** Thailand's largest retail conglomerate Central Group is to buy a majority stake in three luxury department stores in Germany from property firm Signa Group for an undisclosed sum as part of its expansion in Europe.
** Oil and metals producer Vedanta Resources Plc signaled it is considering a merger of two or more of its Indian subsidiaries, which could provide the debt-burdened units access to cash from other operations.
** Campbell Soup Co said it would acquire salsa maker Garden Fresh Gourmet for $231 million to expand in the fresh and organic packaged foods business.
** Italian luxury department store group La Rinascente will buy 50.1 percent of the retail operation of the KaDeWe department store group, KaDeWe's Austrian owner Signa said.
** Commercial International Bank (CIB) has signed an agreement to purchase Citigroup's consumer banking business in Egypt, the North African country's largest listed lender said. ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 3.0949 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.