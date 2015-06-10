(Adds Digital Realty, BBVA, Ecom, Towers Watson, Sava, SDH, Northern Rock, Royal Mail, Echo Investment and Deutsche Annington)

June 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Wednesday:

** Tokio Marine Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc for $7.5 billion, in what would be the biggest M&A deal this year by a Japanese company.

** South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp has lined up an ally to fend off a challenge from a U.S. activist fund and push through a proposed $8 billion merger seen key to allowing a smooth leadership succession at Samsung Group.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has changed the law firm it had tapped for advice on its $40 billion attempt to take over smaller rival Mylan NV after a court sided with the latter's bid to seek a preliminary injunction against the previous law firm.

** A consortium including Goldman Sachs and Blackstone has bid for Northern Rock's 13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage securitization vehicle, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Digital Realty Trust Inc is working on a bid to acquire private equity-owned data center peer Telx Group Inc for more than $2 billion, in a deal that would diversify its business, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Spanish bank BBVA is considering making an offer for British bank HSBC's businesses in Brazil and Turkey, senior bank executive Vicente Rodero said at an annual meeting in Mexico City, website CNNExpansion reported.

** Global agricultural merchant Ecom Agroindustrial Corp will combine its sugar trading business with its smaller rival, V&A Commodity Traders Inc, the latest deal to transform the global soft commodities market.

** Towers Watson & Co and China's Shanda Games Ltd and CITIC Group Corp are the remaining parties bidding for Russell Investments, in what is expected to be a roughly $1.5 billion deal, people familiar with the matter said.

** Slovenian tourism and financial firm Sava plans to sell its 44.07 percent stake in a small local bank Gorenjska Banka, Sava said in a statement.

** Slovenian state firm SDH decided to sell the country's largest telecoms provider, state-owned Telekom Slovenia , to investment firm Cinven, state news agency STA reported on Wednesday, citing unofficial sources.

** Bayer has agreed to sell its Diabetes Care business to Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, backed by KKR and Panasonic Corp, for 1.02 billion euros ($1.15 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

** German property firm Deutsche Annington said it had no interest in acquiring peer LEG Immobilien.

** Investment funds of Oaktree Capital Management and Pimco finalised a deal to jointly buy a 41.6 percent stake in Polish business space developer Echo Investment, they said.

** The British government on Wednesday said it would sell half of its remaining stake in Royal Mail, leaving it with about 15 percent of the postal service that was wholly state owned until 2013.

** Bahrain-based Islamic investment firm Arcapita said on Wednesday it had sold its real estate portfolio of retirement communities across the United States to NorthStar Healthcare Income Trust for $640 million.

** Dai-ichi Life Co, Japan's second-largest life insurer, is keen to further build its presence in Indonesia but is not interested in bidding for a stake in Bank Rakyat Indonesia's (BRI) insurance unit, its president said.

** Johnson Controls Inc is exploring strategic options for the separation of its automotive business to focus on high-margin heating and cooling businesses.

** British engineering group Rolls-Royce said it would form a joint venture with Germany's Liebherr-Aerospace to develop manufacturing facilities for a new, more efficient aero-engine's gearbox.

** Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said it agreed to be acquired by Cypress Semiconductor Corp on Wednesday, days after rejecting the fellow chipmaker's offer citing antitrust concerns.

** German solar company SMA Solar and engineering giant Siemens have teamed up to equip utility-scale solar parks with technology to link them to the grid, hoping to benefit from the rising global demand for photovoltaics.

** Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina is interested in acquiring a stake in the Abadi floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project being developed by Japan's Inpex and Royal Dutch Shell, an energy ministry official said.

** Indonesian securities firm PT Kresna Graha Sekurindo Tbk is planning an up to 4 trillion rupiah ($300.8 million) rights issue in the second half to buy one or two insurance firms, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

** South Korea approved on Wednesday the purchase by China's Anbang Insurance Group Co of a controlling stake in Korean insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance, brushing aside domestic concerns about reciprocity.

** Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera is buying into music streamer Spotify for a slice of the fast growth and speedy innovation typical of online companies, just as competition heats up further in Spotify's industry.

** Property group Immofinanz said on Wednesday it would exit the self-storage market by selling Dutch self-storage chain City Box to Shurgard. ($1 = 0.8837 euros) ($1 = 13,310.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)