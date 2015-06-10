(Adds Digital Realty, BBVA, Ecom, Towers Watson, Sava, SDH,
Northern Rock, Royal Mail, Echo Investment and Deutsche
Annington)
June 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Tokio Marine Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it
had agreed to buy U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings
Inc for $7.5 billion, in what would be the biggest M&A
deal this year by a Japanese company.
** South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp has
lined up an ally to fend off a challenge from a U.S. activist
fund and push through a proposed $8 billion merger seen key to
allowing a smooth leadership succession at Samsung Group.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has changed
the law firm it had tapped for advice on its $40 billion attempt
to take over smaller rival Mylan NV after a court sided
with the latter's bid to seek a preliminary injunction against
the previous law firm.
** A consortium including Goldman Sachs and
Blackstone has bid for Northern Rock's 13 billion pound
($20 billion) mortgage securitization vehicle, three sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Digital Realty Trust Inc is working on a bid to
acquire private equity-owned data center peer Telx Group Inc for
more than $2 billion, in a deal that would diversify its
business, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Spanish bank BBVA is considering making an
offer for British bank HSBC's businesses in Brazil and Turkey,
senior bank executive Vicente Rodero said at an annual meeting
in Mexico City, website CNNExpansion reported.
** Global agricultural merchant Ecom Agroindustrial Corp
will combine its sugar trading business with its smaller rival,
V&A Commodity Traders Inc, the latest deal to transform the
global soft commodities market.
** Towers Watson & Co and China's Shanda Games Ltd
and CITIC Group Corp are the remaining parties bidding
for Russell Investments, in what is expected to be a roughly
$1.5 billion deal, people familiar with the matter said.
** Slovenian tourism and financial firm Sava plans
to sell its 44.07 percent stake in a small local bank Gorenjska
Banka, Sava said in a statement.
** Slovenian state firm SDH decided to sell the country's
largest telecoms provider, state-owned Telekom Slovenia
, to investment firm Cinven, state news
agency STA reported on Wednesday, citing unofficial sources.
** Bayer has agreed to sell its Diabetes Care
business to Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, backed by KKR
and Panasonic Corp, for 1.02 billion euros ($1.15
billion), the company said on Wednesday.
** German property firm Deutsche Annington said
it had no interest in acquiring peer LEG Immobilien.
** Investment funds of Oaktree Capital Management and Pimco
finalised a deal to jointly buy a 41.6 percent stake in Polish
business space developer Echo Investment, they said.
** The British government on Wednesday said it would sell
half of its remaining stake in Royal Mail, leaving it
with about 15 percent of the postal service that was wholly
state owned until 2013.
** Bahrain-based Islamic investment firm Arcapita said on
Wednesday it had sold its real estate portfolio of retirement
communities across the United States to NorthStar Healthcare
Income Trust for $640 million.
** Dai-ichi Life Co, Japan's second-largest life
insurer, is keen to further build its presence in Indonesia but
is not interested in bidding for a stake in Bank Rakyat
Indonesia's (BRI) insurance unit, its president said.
** Johnson Controls Inc is exploring strategic
options for the separation of its automotive business to focus
on high-margin heating and cooling businesses.
** British engineering group Rolls-Royce said it
would form a joint venture with Germany's Liebherr-Aerospace to
develop manufacturing facilities for a new, more efficient
aero-engine's gearbox.
** Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said it agreed
to be acquired by Cypress Semiconductor Corp on
Wednesday, days after rejecting the fellow chipmaker's offer
citing antitrust concerns.
** German solar company SMA Solar and engineering
giant Siemens have teamed up to equip utility-scale
solar parks with technology to link them to the grid, hoping to
benefit from the rising global demand for photovoltaics.
** Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina is
interested in acquiring a stake in the Abadi floating liquefied
natural gas (FLNG) project being developed by Japan's Inpex
and Royal Dutch Shell, an energy ministry
official said.
** Indonesian securities firm PT Kresna Graha Sekurindo Tbk
is planning an up to 4 trillion rupiah ($300.8
million) rights issue in the second half to buy one or two
insurance firms, said a person with direct knowledge of the
matter.
** South Korea approved on Wednesday the purchase by China's
Anbang Insurance Group Co of a controlling stake in Korean
insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance, brushing aside
domestic concerns about reciprocity.
** Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera is buying
into music streamer Spotify for a slice of the fast growth and
speedy innovation typical of online companies, just as
competition heats up further in Spotify's industry.
** Property group Immofinanz said on Wednesday it
would exit the self-storage market by selling Dutch self-storage
chain City Box to Shurgard.
($1 = 0.8837 euros)
($1 = 13,310.0000 rupiah)
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)