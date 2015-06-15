(Adds Cigna Corp, Merck, DHI Group)

June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** United Technologies Corp said it was exiting the helicopter business and would decide by the end of the third quarter whether to spin off or sell its $8 billion Sikorsky Aircraft unit, the largest provider of helicopters to the U.S. military.

** Two activist investors on Monday urged DHI Group Inc , which offers specialized career websites, to sell itself and said they had already spoken with potential buyers. Barington Capital Group LP and Ancora Advisors LLC said DHI, formerly Dice Holdings, lagged behind its peers but could perform better under new management.

** The European Commission said on Monday that it had approved German drugmaker Merck's $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp, following the U.S. company's pledges to sell assets in Germany.

** Health insurer Cigna Corp has rebuffed a takeover offer from Anthem Inc, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. The companies have been in discussions for months, sources told WSJ, adding that within the last 10 days Anthem has made two takeover bids for Cigna.

** Slovenian state firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale of Telekom Slovenia, rejected on Monday UK investment firm Cinven's bid for state-owned Telekom, SDH said in a statement. It said the bid was rejected because Cinven, which was the only bidder for Telekom, last week attached additional conditions to its binding bid sent in on May 20.

** Cox Automotive Inc, the owner of Autotrader platform and Kelley Blue Book car valuation service, said it would buy Dealertrack Technologies Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion.

** Dragon Oil Plc said it agreed to an increased takeover offer by Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) after the Dubai-based group increased its offer to buy out the company's minority shareholders. ENOC's offer values Dragon Oil at around 3.7 billion pounds ($5.75 billion).

** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co is buying German department store chain Kaufhof from Metro AG for 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion) as a launch pad to expand into Europe.

** Indian mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd made a $2.3 billion offer on Sunday to buy out minority shareholders in cash-rich oil unit Cairn India Ltd, a deal that helps parent Vedanta Resources Plc repay hefty debts.

** German property firm Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE will buy regional rival Suedewo for 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) and launch a 2.25 billion euro capital increase to fund the acquisition, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

** Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said it will acquire Target Corp's U.S. pharmacy and clinics businesses for about $1.9 billion to boost sales and prescription volumes.

** Charterhouse Capital Partners said it had agreed to sell its stake in environmental consultancy Environmental Resources Management to Canadian pension fund Omers for an enterprise value of $1.7 billion.

** Australian Internet provider TPG Telecom Ltd formally bid A$1.56 billion ($1.2 billion) for smaller rival iiNet Ltd, setting the stage for it to become industry goliath Telstra Corp Ltd's most serious rival.

** Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund signed an agreement to acquire a 38 percent stake in builder POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for about 1.24 trillion won ($1.11 billion), POSCO E&C's parent Posco said on Monday.

** Standard Pacific Corp and Ryland Group Inc said they would merge to become the fourth-largest homebuilder in the United States. The merged company would have a market capitalization of about $5.2 billion and an enterprise value of about $8.2 billion.

** A Malaysian opposition lawmaker urged Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd to call off its deal to buy a non-controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations for $680 million.

** Unilever NV said it plans to raise its stake in its Nigerian unit to up to 75 percent in a 192.6 million euro ($216 million) offer to minority shareholders, but would not de-list its subsidiary.

** Australian pay-TV company Foxtel will spend up to A$77 million ($59 million) for a 15 percent stake in struggling free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd, Foxtel said in a statement.

** British travel agent Thomas Cook Group Plc said it had agreed to set-up a joint venture with Fosun International Ltd to develop domestic, inbound and outbound tourism activities for the Chinese market under Thomas Cook brands.

** Chinese investment fund Fosun International Ltd is interested in buying the Polish unit of Austrian lender Raiffeisen, two banking sources familiar with the matter said.

** India's fourth-largest telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd said it was in exclusive talks for a potential merger with Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone operations through a stock swap.

($1 = 0.89 euros) ($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = A$1.29) ($1 = 1,116.80 won)